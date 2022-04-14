Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brown, Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 08:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-16 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until noon EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 801 AM EDT, Minor flooding is already occurring. - Minor flooding is occurring between Van Buren and Hamlin due to ice jams. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Caswell and Hamlin. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 24 MINUTES AGO