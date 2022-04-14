ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Small number of Americans view race as factor of environmental inequality, poll finds

The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eKQf_0f9Rrue000

Story at a glance

  • Out of a survey administered to 1,000 U.S. households, only 37 percent of respondents believe that Black Americans are more likely to be exposed to pollution than white Americans.
  • There are a number of studies that show people of color in the United States are more likely to be exposed to pollution than white Americans.
  • One study published in 2021 found that people of color are more likely to be exposed to harmful fine particle air pollution than whites and that Black Americans are exposed to “higher-than-average” concentrations of pollution from all sectors.

Just over a third of United States households believe Black Americans are more likely to experience environmental pollution, a recent study from Washington State University found.

There is a wealth of research to support that people of color are exposed to more pollution than white Americans. One study published in the academic journal Science Advances last year found that Black Americans are exposed to “higher-than-average” concentrations of pollution from all sources like agriculture, construction, industry and vehicle emissions.

The new report—compiled based on AmeriSpeak omnibus survey given to 1,000 U.S. households in May of 2020—found that only 37 percent of American households believe that Black Americans are more likely to be exposed to pollution than white Americans.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“A very small number of people in the U.S. believe that environmental inequality along racial lines exists, said Dylan Bugden, a WSU sociologist and lead author of the study. “This is a clear challenge for the environmental justice movement to try to convince the public that this is real.”

Bugden was also able to determine that most respondents, 59 percent, believed that poverty was at the root of environmental injustice and not race.

The study also determined respondents’ general feelings towards Black Americans by asking questions on a “racial resentment scale” like whether they believe slavery has made it historically much harder for Black Americans to advance.

As it turns out, Bugden found a strong link between respondents who scored high in racial resentment and not believing that race plays a role in environmental inequality or that those inequalities are unfair.

The study found that only 33 percent of U.S. households believe that this environmental inequality is unfair—meaning they believe that it is the responsibility of those living near areas with high pollution to move away.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 21

David Davis
1d ago

this country is diverse and all Americans have e the same rights and same opertunities if you want better you work for it too many don't see this the only reason we have a racial divide is the government wants it that way if we are divided and looking at each other nobody is watching them as they take our rights and freedoms

Reply(1)
8
Diana M Ellis
1d ago

Not everything is about race. We get more toxic exposure through the biased misinformation and distractions from the media.

Reply(1)
6
Mark Sullivan Sr.
1d ago

Don't understand what this has to do with anything other than race baiting.

Reply
11
Related
The Reporters Inc.

U.S. moves closer to compensating Blacks for generations of racism

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, not even Martin Luther King gets south of the tracks. The north side of town encompasses the predominantly Black, low-income neighborhoods and MLK Jr. Boulevard runs right through it. On the other side of the tracks, literally, neighborhoods become affluent, overwhelmingly White, and MLK Boulevard—the same roadway—is instead called Cincinnati Avenue.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Americans#Black People#United States#Science Advances#Racial Injustice#Racism#Black Americans#Amerispeak
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Least Educated State in America

The percentage of American adults with a college degree has continued to increase in recent years, growing from less than 10% in much of the 1960s to 33.1% in 2019. Americans with college degrees not only tend to earn higher incomes than those without, but they also typically have longer and healthier lives. Though bachelor’s […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Rolling Stone

Greg Abbott Stakes Claim as Most Evil Governor in America With Plan to Bus Immigrants to Washington, D.C.

Click here to read the full article. Everything is crueler in Texas. Greg Abbott — the Republican governor who has dedicated his time in office to torching immigrant, reproductive, and LGBTQ rights — announced on Wednesday that he will provide charter buses to border communities to transport migrants to Washington, D.C. “To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” Abbott said. “We are sending them...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
Smithonian

U.S. Will Rename 660 Mountains, Rivers and More to Remove Racist Word

The United States Department of the Interior (DOI) proposed a list of new names for more than 660 geographic features across the country last month, the agency announced in a statement. Led by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as cabinet secretary,...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

Are white Christians under attack in America? No, but the myth is winning

Every evening, Fox News tells a story about America. It’s a story about how traditional American values are being undermined by radical leftists – how marginalized populations actually account for a huge portion of the country, and that they want to take America from white Christians. These radicals are atheists, Muslims, Jews. They are people of color, vegans, coastal city dwellers and, of course, Democrats.
RELIGION
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
The Hill

The Hill

539K+
Followers
65K+
Post
408M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy