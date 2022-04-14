Ex-officer who killed Breonna Taylor files suit to get job back

T he former police officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor , igniting nationwide protests, filed suit Wednesday to get his old job back.

Ex-detective Myles Cosgrove alleges that the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board violated due process when the board upheld his 2021 firing, according to the suit.

WATCH: DESANTIS SIGNS 15-WEEK ABORTION BAN, 'THEY CAN FEEL PAIN'

The board’s decision was "arbitrary and unlawful due to actions in excess of its authority or in violation of due process," the suit reads.

Cosgrove is reported to have fired his weapon at least 16 times into Taylor's apartment in a March 2020 no-knock raid.

The former detective was fired after it was determined that he violated use-of-force procedures and failed to make use of a body camera during the botched operation.

Cosgrove did not face any criminal charges and said his firing was the result of "political pressures."

The former detective opened fire on Taylor's apartment with former Detective Brett Hankison after Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker shot at them.

In March, Hankison was found not guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree, the report noted.

Cosgrove argues that he was legally justified in discharging his weapon because Walker had begun shooting, according to the lawsuit.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, died as a result of the shooting, sparking national Black Lives Matter protests.