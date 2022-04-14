Victor's Lab Food Truck

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Growing up, I was never the biggest fan of tuna fish. There was something about the texture and smell of the mayo-infused tuna my mom made that just didn’t do it for me (sorry, Mom!). I was also a vegetarian for a period of time while I was younger, so it wasn’t until adulthood that I decided to give tuna a chance. More and more sustainably caught tinned fish brands are filling up the grocery aisles (and our Instagram feeds) — and in gourmet flavors, to boot — which definitely piqued my interest. And as a private chef, I really needed to see (er, taste) what all the hype was about. But it happened in a totally unplanned way.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO