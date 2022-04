When Dale Earnhardt Jr. was barely 1 year old, his father Dale Earnhardt Sr. ran his first race in the Winston Cup Series. While Junior was growing up in Kannapolis, North Carolina, Senior was stringing together race win after race win. Little Dale was 6 when his dad won his first Cup championship, and by the time Dale Jr. was 20 years old, Dale Sr. had seven NASCAR Cup Series titles and had already solidified his legacy as NASCAR’s GOAT.

KANNAPOLIS, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO