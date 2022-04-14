Vermont Law School announces new president

South Burlington, VT – Vermont Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that Maribeth Spellman has joined the organization in the new role of Chief People Officer. Maribeth Spellman was previously Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for Hickok and Boardman, HR Intelligence and Retirement Solutions. She also served as Director of Workforce Engagement, consulting with businesses on HR practices. She began her career as a military officer and attorney, serving within the Department of the Army for over 15 years in numerous assignments both overseas and throughout the United States. Maribeth returned to Vermont in 2013 and was appointed to serve as Commissioner of the Department of Human Resources for the State of Vermont. She has a Master of Law degree from The University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor from the Catholic University of America. Maribeth had previously been a member of The Vermont Federal Credit Union Board of Directors.

VERMONT STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO