ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Little Free Library Opens in Vista

By NC Daily Star Staff
northcountydailystar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego County’s Little Free Library initiative boosts literacy and provides families more access to books and reading in their homes. The “little libraries” are a part of the non-profit book sharing movement in which...

northcountydailystar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Door County Seed Library open for business

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- An opportunity which combines gardening and a little bit of reading kicked off in Door County. The Seed Library is open for business, and this year's program is bigger than before. At the Sturgeon Bay Branch of the Door County Library, it's common to find...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Vista, CA
Government
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
Saurabh

3 of the best neighborhoods to live in Long Beach, CA

Long Beach is a coastal city and port in Southern California that is one of the prime locations to live in Los Angeles County and in California. Some of the most popular tourist attractions are the Queen Mary, Aquarium, Convention Center, Performing Arts Center, and, of course, the beach. Long Beach is also home to California State University, where students may both study and enjoy the city. The city may provide a terrific experience for anybody looking for a California beach getaway or simply a place to live.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Free Library#Uban Construction#Vcc
News19 WLTX

North branch library is open and ready to serve

NORTH, S.C. — A new branch of the Orangeburg County Library opened in the Town of North in February 2021. Even though it's been open for a year, library officials want people to know they are here and ready to serve. Librarian's assistant Susie Hare says this opening came...
NORTH, SC
NBC San Diego

LA Will Offer Free Menstrual Products at City Libraries

The Los Angeles City Council moved forward Tuesday with a pilot program to provide free menstrual products in restrooms at five public libraries. The program was initiated in a motion introduced in 2019 by Councilman Bob Blumenfield, who on Tuesday called the program "long overdue,'' saying the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the effort.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Idaho State Journal

The Pocatello Family Search Library is open post-covid

After a long closure due to Covid, the welcoming doors of our local FamilySearch Library are open at 7th and Lewis in Pocatello. All ages and all community members are welcome. New directors of the library are Jerry and Deb Myers and assistant directors Gene and Lee Ann Dutton. The...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Local News

Free programs offered by Phoenixville Public Library

Books on Tap, Phoenixville Public Library’s book discussion group for adults in their 20s and 30s, will meet next on Tuesday, March 29, 7:00 PM, at Great American Pub, 148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville. The group will discuss Natasha Bowen’s New York Times Bestseller, “Skin of the Sea.” The book is a fantasy debut inspired by West African mythology in which a mermaid takes on the gods. Simi prayed to the gods, once. Now she serves them as Mami Wata — a mermaid — collecting the souls of those who die at sea and blessing their journeys back home. But when a living boy is thrown overboard, Simi does the unthinkable and saves his life, going against an ancient decree and opening herself to punishment for her defiance. To protect the other Mami Wata, Simi journeys to the Supreme Creator to make amends. However, something is amiss — the boy she rescued knows more than he should, and something is shadowing her, something that would rather see her fail. A physical copy of the book may be reserved at www.ccls.org. An eBook or eAudiobook may be reserved at https://chester.overdrive.com. This event is free and open to the public. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Email Christine Shaffer at shaffer.m.christine@gmail.com for more information.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Voiceof San Diego

Tents Changed Everything About Homelessness. Will San Diego Acknowledge It?

Something happened 10-15 years ago to homelessness. I don’t know exactly what triggered it. But I remember walking through the Occupy San Diego protests – the tent encampments that sprang up at City Hall in 2011 demanding Wall Street accountability for the recession – and realizing many of the campers were not necessarily activists but homeless people who had come to live in what became a supportive village.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy