Roswell, GA

55-year-old Roswell man charged with multiple child sex abuse crimes

By Crime Reports
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 1 day ago
ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department has charged 55-year-old Rodney Damen of Roswell with multiple child sexual abuse crimes, and is encouraging any additional victims to come forward. The Roswell Police Department was previously notified of a disclosure by an out-of-state juvenile of sexual abuse committed by Damen....

