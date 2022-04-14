55-year-old Roswell man charged with multiple child sex abuse crimes
By Crime Reports
The Georgia Sun
1 day ago
ROSWELL — The Roswell Police Department has charged 55-year-old Rodney Damen of Roswell with multiple child sexual abuse crimes, and is encouraging any additional victims to come forward. The Roswell Police Department was previously notified of a disclosure by an out-of-state juvenile of sexual abuse committed by Damen....
ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
NORCROSS — The Gwinnett Police Department is working to locate 62-year-old David Ruiz, who is accused of attempted kidnapping and child molestation at Colonial Place Apartments in Norcross. Officers were dispatched to a “crimes against children” call at 9911 E. National Circle in Norcross. Ruiz is described...
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston County District Attorney’s Office have arrested the fifth suspect in the killing of 8-year-old Jerrmarion Pachino Cherry. According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Chase Jeffrey Watson, 20 years of age, Warner Robins, was taken into custody Friday afternoon....
SAVANNAH — A fight with a bouncer in Savannah set off a series of events that led to a man being shot by police. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, two Savannah PD officers were working off-duty providing security at the Congress Street Social Club at 411 W. Congress Street in Savannah. At about 2:57 a.m., the officers were told a man was outside in front of Boomys Restaurant & Bar, located next door, holding a handgun.
The 27-year-old man shot and killed his father after his dad told him to get a job or move out of the family home he was living at. The defendant shot his father in the basement of the family’s home. He first shot his father in the shoulder, before proceeding to shoot his father between the eyes, prosecutors said. After he shot his dad, he called 911 and told the dispatcher that someone broke in and shot his father. But, he later told his mother and sister that he had killed his father.
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
A Georgia woman was sentenced to life in prison plus an additional five years on Friday for the 2018 murder of a man who occasionally stayed in her apartment as a guest of her roommate at the time. Christie Montgomery, 35, lived in Stone Mountain, Ga. in DeKalb County, near...
THE MYSTERY of an Army private who went missing in 1982 while on the way to her barracks has been solved. A convicted murderer who was already serving a life sentence for an unrelated homicide was indicted for the death of René Dawn Blackmore, who was found dead on the side of the road from a gunshot blast three decades ago.
The body of a 40-year-old father wrapped up and inside a toolbox was found along a rural road in Georgia, police said. The discovery prompted an investigation and the Polk County Police Department called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for assistance. The body was found by Public Works Department employees...
A county coroner in Georgia discovered the bodies of his parents and his son, who were killed Friday in an apparent robbery at the Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, police say. All three were shot, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed Saturday. The incident occurred around...
A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
Tamara Cornelius, 31, was shot and killed while pumping gas at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., which is approximately 15 miles outside of Philadelphia. Cornelius was pregnant and her ex-boyfriend is now a suspect. According to a news release, the shooting occurred on April 8 at...
The stepmom of a New Hampshire girl missing for more than two years is facing new criminal charges unrelated to the case. The girl, Harmony Montgomery, who would now be 7 years old, has not been seen since the fall of 2019, when she was 5, police said. On Tuesday...
A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
