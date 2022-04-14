Troyon Scott found guilty in murder of Huey Hudson Jr.

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo.– A Camden County man is scheduled to be sentenced for murdering a woman and her mother over what police said was a disagreement about the woman’s sexual identity. Steven Ray Endsley, 60, was found guilty of two counts first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and arson to the second degree. […]
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Jurors found a Greenwood man guilty of molesting an 8-year-old child. Richard Huffman, 53, faced a single count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon. Huffman initially faced a Level 1 felony. However, prosecutors realized there had […]
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
Weeks after her brother's death, Monica Hampton is still trying to process what happened. “I’ve been trying to sleep, but I can’t,” she said. “This has been on my mind, so it’s like I need to reach out get his story out there.”. Hampton told...
OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
NEW ALBANY, Ind — The New Albany community is heartbroken over the loss of a beloved mother and friend. Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that killed both Brandee Douglass and another man at a Circle K on Grant Line Road and Beechwood Avenue. "Her heart is what...
EVANSTON, Ill. — The body of a woman found on the shores of Lake Michigan in Evanston on Thursday has been identified as missing transgender rights activist Elise Malary, police confirmed. Malary’s body was found on the shores of Lake Michigan in the 500 block of Sheridan Square at Garden Park, just blocks from her […]
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department concluded its investigation into a September 2021 crash where a 14-year-old driver fled from Lawrence police and crashed a vehicle full of teens, ultimately killing both teenage driver and passenger and injuring several others. All six occupants in the vehicle were 16 and younger at the […]
GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary say a potential break in a missing person investigation turned out to be a false alarm. On Sunday, police were sent to check out what was believed to be a body in a grassy area near 15th Avenue and Lake Street, according to Paul Goddard with Region News Source. […]
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of inappropriately touching two juveniles. According to police, a man wearing an orange t-shirt, gray pants, gray shoes and a blue medical mask followed two juvenile females on March 1. This reportedly happened around 2:40 p.m. […]
CARMEL, Ind. – The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people who are wanted for theft and fraud. On March 2, two individuals were seen on surveillance cameras using stolen credit cards at Walmart at 3221 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis. The credit cards were reported stolen from...
A man was carjacked, another was shot and a third was pistol-whipped in attacks in downtown Chicago over four hours overnight. The attacks happened in the 1st and 18th police districts, which cover much of downtown and which have both seen sharp increases in violent crime this year. In the...
GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
