Springfield, MO

The Place: A Delicious Quiche for Easter Brunch

By Alyssa Kelly
KYTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local health coach, Lisa Spector is...

www.ky3.com

5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Daily South

Family Treasures and Traditions Inspired This Birmingham Easter Brunch

When it comes to entertaining, friends Ragan Cain and Mary Cox Brown prove that two are better than one. For starters, this means double the creativity. "We play off each other," says Cain, who curates a timelessly cheerful mix on her blog, The Frances Flair (@thefrancesflair). "We love to put together over-the-top, outlandish things." It also means two divine collections of serveware, linens, and decor to pull from. "We both have a very strong appreciation for our histories and where we're from," says Brown, the florist behind Marigold Design (@marigolddesign). "We really embrace the things that have been handed down to us." Here, they share their signature moves for an Easter brunch overflowing with whimsy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Hudson Valley Post

7 Delicious Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods

If you're headed to Bethel Woods for a show there are some great restaurants, cafes and diners in the area that will more than satisfy your appetite. Some people think that the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts is in the middle of nowhere. While it's true that the location is remote, there are actually some incredible food destinations not too far from the venue. Whether you're looking for diner food, a fancy sit-down dinner or just a beer and burger with some great atmosphere, we've got you covered with these locally-approved restaurant recommendations.
RESTAURANTS
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Thrillist

This Salad Dressing Is Being Recalled from Whole Foods

Whole Foods shoppers check your pantry. The supermarket is voluntarily recalling its Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing. Due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens, the dressing is being taken off shelves. Ingesting the dressing could cause life-threatening allergic reactions for those with allergies or severe sensitivity to soy or wheat products.
LOUISIANA STATE
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
Wichita Eagle

Popular Wichita barbecue restaurant seized by the state will reopen, owner says

A longtime Wichita barbecue restaurant that was seized earlier this month over nearly $100,000 in unpaid taxes will reopen on Tuesday. Derek Cochran, the owner of Pig In Pig Out at 1003 E. 13th St., said on Monday that he didn’t want to get into too much detail about what led to the March 10 seizure by the Kansas Department of Revenue other than to say that a “misstep” occurred.
WICHITA, KS
CJ Coombs

A Kansas City restaurant that built memories: Stephenson's Apple Restaurant

Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

A second Wichita Wendy’s restaurant meets the wrecking ball, and it won’t be the last

Wendy’s fans in Wichita were alarmed recently to see the longtime restaurant at 3601 E. Harry had met the wrecking ball. But the site won’t be rubble for long. Just like it’s doing on Rock Road, Wichita’s Wendy’s franchisee Cotti Foods is planning to rebuild a newer, slicker restaurant on the site of the old one. And it will follow with the demolition and rebuilding of a third Wichita Wendy’s: the one at 601 N. West Street.
WICHITA, KS
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Deviled Eggs

At first glance, these look like regular deviled eggs but one bite and you're hooked. They're creamy and full of flavor. The faint flavor from horseradish sauce is enough to know something's different from the spice but you can't put your finger on it. The same goes with the Romano cheese. It's faint but adds a bit of savoriness and zest to these deviled eggs. This recipe makes a lot and is great if you're serving a crowd (or really like deviled eggs).
RECIPES
KYTV

Thieves hitting farms across Greene County

Crews discover a sinkhole along county road in Bellefonte, Ark. Heavy rain leads to a roof collapse at a business in Kimberling City, Mo. Nearly 3,000 high school students get hands-on look at construction field at Springfield event. City of Lebanon, Mo. and Lebanon School District partnering on new storm...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

