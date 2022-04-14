I work at Wawa – we’re not just a gas station & we bake fresh bread twice a DAY for our famous sandwiches

A POPULAR convenience store chain located on the east coast, Wawa was once voted America's favorite sandwich shop.

From breakfast sandwiches to soups, salads, and pasta, the company houses anything its customers could possibly crave.

To get a sense of what it's like to work there, Business Insider visited a Wawa in Williamsburg, Virginia.

For starters, Wawa's employee benefits include a 401K plan and an employee discount. And through their paid time off policy, the company encourages a work-life balance that is not usually found in retail.

One Virginia employee said of the company on Glassdoor: "The best thing is the employee stock option and the low cost health benefits."

Employees are able to use the company's stock option after a year of working at Wawa.

When it comes to hiring employees, the chain wants people who are keen on interacting with others.

In fact, they publish a book every year highlighting the contributions Wawa workers made to the lives of people in their community, including the customers.

It's also said that the most successful Wawa employees have "goose blood."

This is a nod to Wawa's goose mascot, and means that a person is "humble, energetic, fun-loving, trustworthy, motivated, and caring."

At the particular Wawa that Business Insider visited, they bake fresh bread twice a day.

Outside of baking bread for their delicious sandwiches and selling mouthwatering foods, the chain has run a dairy farm since 1903.

It sells its own milk and ice cream, as well as coffee, soda, and iced tea.

Apparently, employees get offended at the thought of anyone thinking of Wawa as "just a gas station," as they focus on connecting with others.

"Each day when our customers walk into our stores, we have approximately three to five minutes to make their lives better," said Wawa area manager Amanda Holman.

"[Employees] have a commitment that goes way beyond just getting a paycheck every week," she added.

