ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

I work at Wawa – we’re not just a gas station & we bake fresh bread twice a DAY for our famous sandwiches

By Franca Akenami
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SxhK4_0f9Rp7zQ00

A POPULAR convenience store chain located on the east coast, Wawa was once voted America's favorite sandwich shop.

From breakfast sandwiches to soups, salads, and pasta, the company houses anything its customers could possibly crave.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TSjb_0f9Rp7zQ00
To get a sense of what it's like to work at Wawa, Business Insider visited one in Williamsburg, Virginia Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMQKT_0f9Rp7zQ00
At the particular Wawa that Business Insider visited, they bake fresh bread twice a day Credit: Twitter/Wawa

To get a sense of what it's like to work there, Business Insider visited a Wawa in Williamsburg, Virginia.

For starters, Wawa's employee benefits include a 401K plan and an employee discount. And through their paid time off policy, the company encourages a work-life balance that is not usually found in retail.

One Virginia employee said of the company on Glassdoor: "The best thing is the employee stock option and the low cost health benefits."

Employees are able to use the company's stock option after a year of working at Wawa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LDXaU_0f9Rp7zQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQYrl_0f9Rp7zQ00

When it comes to hiring employees, the chain wants people who are keen on interacting with others.

In fact, they publish a book every year highlighting the contributions Wawa workers made to the lives of people in their community, including the customers.

It's also said that the most successful Wawa employees have "goose blood."

This is a nod to Wawa's goose mascot, and means that a person is "humble, energetic, fun-loving, trustworthy, motivated, and caring."

At the particular Wawa that Business Insider visited, they bake fresh bread twice a day.

Outside of baking bread for their delicious sandwiches and selling mouthwatering foods, the chain has run a dairy farm since 1903.

It sells its own milk and ice cream, as well as coffee, soda, and iced tea.

Apparently, employees get offended at the thought of anyone thinking of Wawa as "just a gas station," as they focus on connecting with others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5t3S_0f9Rp7zQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlC7s_0f9Rp7zQ00

"Each day when our customers walk into our stores, we have approximately three to five minutes to make their lives better," said Wawa area manager Amanda Holman.

"[Employees] have a commitment that goes way beyond just getting a paycheck every week," she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zZmN0_0f9Rp7zQ00
Wawa sells its own milk and ice cream, as well as coffee, soda, and iced tea Credit: Twitter/Wawa

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Simplemost

Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Will Be Your Go-To No-Bake Dessert This Summer

If you’ve ever finished an ice-cream sandwich and realized it was simply not enough, we have discovered the dessert of your dreams: ice-cream sandwich cake! Ice-cream sandwich cake combines layers of ice-cream sandwiches with hot fudge, caramel sauce, whipped cream and your choice of toppings (may we recommend chocolate chips or sprinkles?).
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Should You Really Refrigerate Bread?

When it comes to properly storing food, it seems there are so many myths about what belongs where. Some produce is stored in the pantry, while other types should be refrigerated. Some people store their butter on the kitchen counter, while others choose to keep it cold. The same thing goes for syrup, where the sugar and water content can make all the difference (via Cornell Mushroom Blog). It seems common among food items that, for proper storage guidance, it simply depends on who you ask.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Costco's Raspberry Cookies May Be The Next Closest Thing To Crumbl

Dessert fans can't get enough of Crumbl Cookies. According to the company's website, two cousins decided to start a fresh-baked cookie business that gave consumers the very best chocolate chip cookie in the world. Over time, their establishment branched out to multiple locations and states, and the chain started offering a variety of new flavors each week. Customers loved the store, but keeping track of the flavors eventually became overwhelming. One user on Reddit tasked themself with the ordeal of documenting every Crumbl flavor out there, and it appears the brand has never released a simple raspberry cookie.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
City
Williamsburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Food & Drinks
State
Virginia State
Williamsburg, VA
Lifestyle
Williamsburg, VA
Business
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Makes Her Scrambled Eggs In a Unique & Healthy Way We're Trying ASAP

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of wondering how to make a breakfast meal that Martha Stewart would be proud of, we now know what Stewart herself makes for breakfast. On March 19, Stewart posted a photo of a delicious-looking breakfast meal onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “This is how @marthastewart48 makes scrambled eggs, so you know it’s going to be good. First, preparation is everything. Before you even start to scramble, toast, and...
CELEBRITIES
hunker.com

This Festive Costco Cake Is the Only Easter Dessert You Need

Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread#Soups#Soda#Food Drink#Business Insider
The Kitchn

Frosted Flakes Is Releasing Three New Milk-Changing Flavors and One Tastes Just Like a Strawberry Milkshake

I think I can speak for many of us when I say that one of the best parts of having your favorite bowl of cereal is the way the milk changes colors (and flavor!) during the process of eating. As a kid, I would pour way more milk than I needed, just to be able to enjoy a little more chocolate milk at the bottom of my bowl of Cocoa Pebbles. And I can bet you’ve done it, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Strawberry Cream Cheese Cobbler

There are more styles of cobbler in the South than we can count on two hands, yet there's always room for updates to old favorites, such as this cake-like cobbler. All you have to do is whisk together a quick batter to pour into a buttered baking dish. Scatter sliced fresh strawberries over the batter, dot the top with spoonfuls of sweetened cream cheese, and then pop it in the oven. In about an hour, you'll have a warm, fruity cobbler ready to enjoy. This recipe is so easy that anyone can confidently bake homemade cobbler with great results.
RECIPES
butterwithasideofbread.com

CREAMY LEMON JELLO

Creamy Lemon Jello made with just 3 ingredients! Easy Jello recipe made with jello, vanilla pudding and whipped topping for a simple and delicious dessert. We LOVE jello! I’m guessing you feel the same too! Be sure to check out our AMAZING COLLECTION OF JELLO RECIPES here. Creamy Lemon...
RECIPES
hunker.com

This New Trader Joe's Dessert Tastes Like a Trendy Drink

Is there anything better than a glass of cold bubble tea? Probably not. But if anything were to rival the drink, it would be a dessert inspired by it. So, when we found out Trader Joe's is offering a black tea and boba non-dairy ice cream, we couldn't contain our excitement.
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

What stores are open on Easter Sunday?

WHETHER you're hosting family or friends for Easter dinner, planning on stuffing yourself with on-sale candy, or simply feeling the urge to splurge this Sunday, we've compiled a list of open stores and those that are closed. Call your local chain before you hop in the car to make sure...
LIFESTYLE
The Kitchn

We Tried Every Frozen Pie That Marie Callender’s Makes — And the Favorites Tasted Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Pi Day may have come and gone, but pie day lives forever in our hearts. Or my heart, anyway. I’m convinced it’s a perfect dessert. Between the buttery crust and incredibly versatile fillings, I like to think of pie as a blank canvas for all of my sweet tooth fantasies. But alas, pie is not one of the quickest or easiest things to bake (for that, we’re better off with a mug cake). Enter: frozen pies! Frozen pies are partially or fully baked; all we have to do is finish them in our ovens or let them thaw. I’m a fan of pie and efficiency, so in the name of research, I decided to taste test every pie from one of the biggest names in the biz: Marie Callender’s.
RECIPES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
389K+
Followers
18K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy