Boyfriend of Franklin Co. woman who went missing in 2012 indicted on murder charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A decade after a Rocky Mount woman disappeared, Franklin County authorities announced Thursday that the woman’s then-boyfriend has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Heather Hodges was reported missing from her home on...
An oral surgeon in Maryland has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend, who suffered a fatal drug overdose in January, say police. On Tuesday morning, Dr. James Ryan, 48, was arrested at his practice in Germantown, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement.
NEW YORK -- Police have arrested the boyfriend of Bjana James, a 37-year-old mother of two found dead over the weekend in the Bronx. Investigators said her throat had been slashed and she was stabbed in the chest. One of her siblings made the gruesome discovery early Saturday morning inside an apartment on East 147th Street in Mott Haven. Police arrested 35-year-old Nashan Walsh on murder charges. They said he lived at the apartment with James. She is survived by an 8-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
The mother of two young girls whose bodies were discovered in rural Pennsylvania last November has testified that she, her girlfriend and her girlfriend's parents intentionally starved and tortured them. In court on Wednesday, 32-year-old Marie Snyder testified that she and Echo Butler, 26, withheld food from the girls. The...
Kamiyah Mobley was nearing adulthood when she learned that the woman who she believed was her mother was actually a kidnapper who abducted her from a maternity ward years before. But after being raised by Gloria Williams, Mobley still views the convicted felon as her mother and is begging for...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
An Ohio man allegedly shot his teenage girlfriend in the head and left her body for months to decompose on his apartment balcony, police reportedly say. Bennie Washington, 39, is locked up for aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse for allegedly killing Audreona Barnes, Cleveland.com reported. Barnes–widely reported to...
A married couple in Texas are facing indictments after their 18-month-old child was found dead inside his sweltering, feces-filled room and their two other young children were allegedly kept locked in similarly “horrible” conditions. A grand jury in Henderson County earlier this month returned indictments against Daniel D....
For more than 33 years, investigators in Norton Shores, Michigan, tried to figure out what happened to Stacey Lyn Chahorski, a young woman who left home to travel the country and last spoke to her mother in September 1988. At the same time, Georgia detectives worked to identify remains that...
Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
An Ohio man has been convicted of murder after prosecutors say he cyberstalked his then-girlfriend’s ex-husband, and killed him in front of his three children. Sterling H. Roberts, 38, was found guilty in the 2017 shooting after a two-week trial, prosecutors said in a March 23 news release. Prosecutors...
William Virgil spent almost three decades behind bars for a murder he didn't commit. That guilty verdict came down after police in Kentucky withheld evidence that may have exonerated him during trial. Yet Virgil won't see any justice for that police misconduct, as he is now dead—the government roadblocks to...
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges. Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail...
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
