Homeschoolers discover the McMahon Environmental Center

On Tuesday, March 15th, homeschool students, community volunteers, and parent educators gathered to make donuts in a production line, construct cities, design fast food franchises, and develop ideas for products and businesses. This specialized JA In A Day event for members of the Homeschool Community in Allen County and the surrounding counties was hosted at the Indiana Tech Campus in downtown Fort Wayne (1600 E. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46803). The hands-on learning began at 9:00 a.m. and continued until 1:15 p.m.
Comments / 0