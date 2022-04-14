ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

West Virginia signs Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former Iowa guard Joe Toussaint has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Toussaint’s signing Thursday.

Toussaint, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, started 21 of 36 games last season. He led the Hawkeyes in assists and steals and averaged 4.3 points per game.

“Joe is a really good defender who can handle and pass the ball extremely well,” Huggins said in a statement. “He is really good in transition, and what we didn’t have last year in putting pressure on the ball, he will help fix that. He’s a hard-nosed, tough guard who is experienced, playing in almost 100 career games. I know our guys will certainly enjoy playing with him, and our fans will enjoy watching him compete.”

The signing was the second announced in as many days. On Wednesday Huggins announced the addition of junior college forward Mohamed Wague.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes offer 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg

Iowa and head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery aren’t wasting any time letting class of 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg know how much they like his game. The Hawkeyes offered the 6-foot-8, 195 pound wing from Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine. It’s obviously very early in the 2025 cycle and Flagg just finished up his freshman season. As a result, there aren’t really any player recruiting rankings to look at yet. Still, the Iowa offer and recent interest from Michigan and UCLA shows the power-five ability coaching staffs feel Flagg possesses. 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London wrote a...
NEWPORT, ME
WVNews

This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. March 20, 1849: Businessman James Kay was born in Scotland. He constructed the coke ovens at Hawks Nest, installed a cable...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK

Huggins announces signing of Wague

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Mohamed Wague to a national letter-of-intent for the 2022-23 academic year. Wague, a 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward, from Bamako, Mali, currently attends Harcum College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He will have three years...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa College Basketball
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
State
West Virginia State
Local
Iowa Basketball
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
connect-bridgeport.com

WVU Men's Basketball Team Adds Former Iowa Point Guard Joe Toussaint

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Joe Toussaint to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Toussaint, a 6-foot, 190-pound guard from the Bronx, New York, has played the last three seasons at Iowa. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

2022 West Virginia Legislature takeaways

This article was inspired by the West Virginia Legislature Livestream from Feb. 11 to March 11, 2022. Watch the episodes here: https://www.wvnews.com/wvlegislature/. Mitch Carmichael, secretary of Economic Development. Chelsea Ruby, secretary of Tourism. Jim Justice, governor of West Virginia. Mike Romano, state senator from West Virginia. Doug Skaff, House minority...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 Florida LB names 4 B1G teams in top group

A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
BRADENTON, FL
WVNT-TV

Best colleges in West Virginia

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to...
COLLEGES
KIX 105.7

University Of Missouri Basketball Secures New JUCO Recruit For Next Season

The University of Missouri has a new head basketball coach in Dennis Gates. Any college coach in athletics knows that one of the biggest parts of the job is recruiting. You have to be able to get student-athletes to commit to coming to your university. All colleges can offer athletic scholarships. But playing time, a National stage, and probably a starting position on a team can help.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Hawkeyes
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

852K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy