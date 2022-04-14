ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Valley, AZ

Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSUVT_0f9RkSsJ00
1 of 2

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after 183 dead dogs, rabbits, birds and other animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive, officials said.

Mohave County deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that Michael Patrick Turland, 43, hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding, the Sheriff’s Office said Thursday in a statement. The freezer was at a home that Turland previously rented in Golden Valley, a rural community in far western Arizona.

The frozen animals included dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats and rabbits, the statement said. “Several of the animals appeared to have been frozen alive due to their body positioning.” The Sheriff’s Office said they were kept in a “large-sized chest freezer.”

The home’s owner reportedly discovered the frozen animals while cleaning after Turland and his wife vacated the property. The owner then contacted the woman who notified the Sheriff’s Office, the statement said.

Turland was arrested at the home Wednesday when deputies were told he had returned to the property, the office said.

“When interviewed, Turland eventually admitted to placing some of the animals in the freezer when they were still alive,” the statement said.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on behalf of Turland, who was arrested on 94 counts of animal cruelty.

Comments / 0

Related
12 News

Man charged with animal cruelty in Surprise

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A Surprise man was arrested on Thursday and was charged with animal cruelty after police recovered 12 dogs in his apartment. Officers were called to an apartment complex near Bell Road and El Mirage Road following a report that the man, identified as 41-year-old Levi Lewis, had zip-tied the mouth of a dog shut, the city's police department said.
SURPRISE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Mohave County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Golden Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Mohave County, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Golden Valley, AZ
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#The Animals#Birds#Lizards#Ap#The Sheriff S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

852K+
Followers
416K+
Post
386M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy