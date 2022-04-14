ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, NC

Jones Senior High School- Anthony Almanza

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHi, my name is Anthony Almanza. I’m the middle of three children. I have lived in Jones County my whole life. I have come to enjoy seeing different places. I enjoy spending time with my family. I work summers doing manual labor. In my free time, I spend time volunteering at...

www.witn.com

WITN

Pasquotank County High School- Qymar Dashiell

My name is Qymar Dashiell, I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I have lived in Elizabeth City, NC all 17 years of my life. I went to elementary school at Northside Elementary, middle at Elizabeth city middle school, which leads me to Pasquotank high currently. I have played basketball, football, and baseball all my life, and my favorite pastime is probably playing video games. I have been involved in my church, school, and community my entire life. My mother made sure that I stayed on top of my school work, and she always volunTold me for events at school and church and made sure I was active in all levels of school. When I entered middle school, I joined our SGA club, I enjoyed helping with events and being the control at our school. Then in my 7th grade and 8th-grade years we were offered the opportunity to take Math 1 and Math 2 to get high school credits earlier. This led to my love of engineering and to my favorite club, which is DECA, where this year I placed first at the state level. Now I am starting a new chapter in my life as I am attending North Carolina A&T for college in Civil Engineering.
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WITN

North Edgecombe High School- Damiyah Felder

Damiyah is a senior at North Edgecombe High School. She is the oldest of 3 siblings. As a student leader, she is ranked in the top 5 of her class. She is involved in JROTC, Vice President of the Senior Class of 2022, National Honor Society. She is also a member of both the volleyball and cheerleading teams. She is a proud community member of Edgecombe County and enjoys spending time with her friends and family.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
County
Jones County, NC
WESH

Osceola County high school seniors offered free college tuition

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Yandell Fret is a senior at Liberty High School who said college was out of the question until he was told it’d be free. “At first I wasn’t really planning on going to college, but now since it’s free... I was planning on being a mechanic after high school anyway, but now I can get my degree in it and make a career out of that,” Fret said.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
KSNB Local4

KHS hires new Girls Head golf coach

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Carrie Johnson has been hired as the Kearney High School Head Girls Golf Coach to replace JD Carson who is taking over the Head Girls Basketball position for the Bearcats. Johnson was a state tournament varsity golfer all four years at Wahoo High School and lettered all four years on the Hastings College golf team and competed at Nationals.
KEARNEY, NE
Augusta Free Press

Twelve high school seniors to receive scholarships through VBA program

Banks across Virginia hosted more than 400 high school seniors through the Bank Day Scholarship Program, a statewide effort sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association Education Foundation and the VBA Emerging Bank Leaders. The purpose of the program is to expose students to the banking industry and provide an opportunity...
VIRGINIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 Florida LB names 4 B1G teams in top group

A 4-star linebacker out of Florida has 4 Big Ten teams in his top group. Jordan Hall, out of the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, recently named his top 12 teams. Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin are featured along with Auburn, Florida, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Virginia.
BRADENTON, FL
WITN

Washington County High School- TyNasiah Hyman

My name is TyNasiah Monae Hyman. On March 5, 2004, I was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Renata Hyman and Adrian White. I am the oldest of 4 and will be the first in my family to attend college. I am a dual-enrolled student at Washington County High School, in Plymouth North Carolina, and a student at Beaufort County Community College, in Washington NC. I am interested in furthering my education to become a Registered Nurse. Doubt, fear, and the sensation of needing to live up to someone’s expectations were all barriers I overcame. I presently work as a cashier at Piggly Wiggly. I’ve always been a proponent of doing the right thing and pushing young people to seize opportunities. I am loyal, compassionate, and honest, as well as a team player and intelligent. I’m constantly trying to uplift others and never putting them down because of what they have or don’t have. I’m renowned not only for being a bright student but also for being an athlete and a community leader.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
First Coast News

9 students from the Bolles School sign to college athletics teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Belles School, a private day and boarding school in Jacksonville, is having a banner year for student-athletes. So far, 42 student athletes from Belles have committed to college athletics. Wednesday, nine more recruits joined the list, for a total of 51 commitments in the 2021-2022 school year, a press release said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WITN

Wanchese Christian Academy- Raegan Blackwell

My name is Raegan, I was born and raised on the Outer Banks, and I’m graduating this year, 2022, at Wanchese Christian Academy. I am a Christian, and my church family is located at Liberty Christian Fellowship. Another thing about me is that I love music. To go with that love of music, my dream is to be apart of the worship team at my church, which is already coming into fruition. I’m really looking forward to opening my wings and flying into the other chapter of my life.
EDUCATION
kmvt

Hansen’s Gomes becomes first Husky cheerleader to be on scholarship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hansen’s Natalie Gomes signed with the College of Southern Idaho cheer team Friday, making her the first Husky cheerleader to ever be on scholarship at the next level. Gomes didn’t even pick up the sport until her junior year and didn’t even compete...
HANSEN, ID
WITN

Halifax County Early College- Zaniya Battle

My name is Zaniya Battle. I am a senior at Halifax County Early College in Halifax County, North Carolina. I have two siblings, my older brother (Donavan), and my younger sister (Zamiya). My hobbies include spending time with family and friends, making connections with people, traveling, and trying new things. In my school community, I serve as a peer tutor, COVID Tester, Class President, Student Ambassador, and Valedictorian. My education has always been my top priority before taking on any other opportunities. I had to make sure that my school schedule never interfered with my work schedule. When I graduate, I have interest in working in the medical field to soon become a doctor. I love helping people, I love making people smile, I love making people feel better, I love the drive and intensive moments that arise at quick notice, and lastly, I love to see the outcome whether it is good or bad because there is always room for improvement! My future goal is very important because it allows me to give back to the community. I also have to serve as a role model for my sister so that she will follow the right path. I also want to give a big shout out to my parents (William and Tyrana Battle) for always being there and supporting me to be the best me that I can be!
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Kearney Hub

Overton track and field standout continues success in sophomore season

OVERTON — After qualifying for state in four events last season, Overton track and field standout Will Kulhanek is having another successful year. Not even halfway through the season, the sophomore has already recorded personal bests in the 100-meter, 200, long jump and triple jump. “He really saw some...
OVERTON, NE
WITN

Ridgecroft School- Kacie Hoggard

My name is Kacie Hoggard. I am from Harrellsville, which is a small town in eastern North Carolina. I attend Ridgecroft School in Ahoskie, NC. After high school, I will be dually enrolled with Pitt Community College and East Carolina University in the RIBN program, which is a nursing program. In my free time, I enjoy hanging out with my friends and walking my dog. My favorite part of high school has been making memories with my friends that will last a lifetime.
AHOSKIE, NC
WJHG-TV

Six student athletes at Mosley sign scholarship offers Wednesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Wednesday was a big day at the Nelson Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School. It hosted the final signing day ceremony for Mosley for this school year! A.D. Doug Lee, several coaches, teachers, family, friends and fellow students gathering there to watch six student athletes sign athletic college scholarships. Those six are, in the order in which they signed, Megan Erickson, a cross country runner who signed today with Hawaii Pacific. As Megan put it after signing, she gets to run up volcanoes, how cool is that? Next to sign, three of Jon Hudson’s baseball players, all signing with Coach Tyler Younger and the Gulf Coast program. Those three, Blake Thomas, a pitcher and infielder. Cole Horton, who plays short, and can play in the outfield. Was the ‘fins quarterback this season as well. And Banks Byers, who transferred in to Mosley just this school year, he can play infield and outfield. Next up, wrestler Nick Hejke, signing a scholarship with Lindsey Wilson College, an NAIA school in Columbia, Kentucky. Nick holds the record for most match wins in Bay County history on the mats. Then it was football player Josiah McCall, the team’s leading receiver this past season. He’s headed to Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama, near Birmingham. Miles is an HBCU that plays Division Two ball. After the signings, I spoke with coach Lee about how he and those who coached theses student athletes share in all of this in a big way!
BAY COUNTY, FL

