ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing Takes the Boozy Plunge and Makes Social Districts Permanent

By Kristen Matthews
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It's an area that allows you to enjoy booze while out in the great outdoors. And by great outdoors, I mean some city blocks downtown. Can One Drink Alcohol While Walking Down the Streets of Michigan?. Now, I know you might be thinking to yourself, "What do you mean?...

witl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Government
Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
103.3 WKFR

A New Michigan State Park Gets Trolled and It is Hilarious

A recent story hit the internet about a new multi-million dollar state park in Flint, and one video had a field day with the story. The site of a former Chevy plant will be the home of Michigan's 104th state park. Chevy Commons will be in Gennessee County, more specifically, Flint, Michigan, and will cost around $30.2 million. I have no doubt this will be a beautiful park when it's complete. However, a recent headline in combination with a strange choice of a featured image left one TikTok creator scratching his head. See the video below.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Raising Cane’s coming to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Anyone who’s been on a road trip to the south is likely to have spotted a Raising Cane’s at some point. With 559 locations located mostly in the southern US, they’re something like a chicken finger-focused version of Whataburger; A famous chain that Michiganders may have heard of, but rarely get to try. They’re known for their chicken fingers and their dipping sauce, but to try it you would have had to travel out of state.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Michigan Law#Alcohol#Great Outdoors#Food Drink
1470 WFNT

Nobody Wants To Work In Michigan

It might be time to call "bullsh*t" on that. It seems like we have heard the phrase "Nobody wants to work" from every person we know. Talking to every business owner and manager who is throwing their hands in the air and begging people to come to work - offering amazing sign on bonuses for those of us who never heard of such a thing for jobs in smaller factories and fast food, and still "no one wants to work."
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Growth is Taking Over This Abandoned ‘Ranch/Mansion’ Near Howell

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere near Howell in Livingston County lies this old abandoned 'ranch/mansion', as the videographers called it. At the time these photos and video were taken, the property...
HOWELL, MI
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen makes outdoor dining permanent

North Bergen residents enjoy outdoor dining on the street as part of the township's Eat & Shop Local program in September of 2020. Photo by Art Schwartz. North Bergen has moved to make outdoor dining, which kept restaurants in business during the pandemic, permanent in the township. The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance, amending its previous outdoor dining ordinances, at its March 23 meeting.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Time Out Global

Could these extravagant floating hotel pods be the future of travel?

If you get seasick easily, look away now. The future of hotel rooms is here – and it looks distinctly… choppy. Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini has unveiled designs for a type of floating room called a Pearlsuite, which, at first glance, looks a little bit like a cross between a UFO and a pedalo.
TRAVEL
MetroTimes

This old-school Michigan bowling alley is for sale for just $130k — let’s take a tour

The retro Carson City Lanes bowling alley in Carson, Michigan is for sale — for less than the price of most houses on the market. For just $130,000, this 4,464-square-foot, six-lane bowling alley could be yours. The building was built in 1959 (and looks like it, in a charming way) and includes a front desk, sitting area, locker storage, and all equipment. Let's have a look inside.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.7 WITL

This Week in 1933 Michigan Was The First State to End Prohibition

Did you know Michigan was the first state in the nation to bring drinking back?. Southwest Michigan is now known for its craft beer, but the history of alcohol in Michigan goes much deeper. In April of 1933, after 14 years of being dry as a bone, Michigan said no to prohibition and said yes to beer according to the Detroit Historical Society,
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

20,000 Marshmallows To Be Dropped From Helicopter

Every day, the Associated Press issues the Michigan Daybook which alerts various media outlets of newsworthy events taking place across the state. When I saw the alert: “Wayne County Parks annual Marshmallow Drop. Over 20,000 marshmallows are dropped from a helicopter for children to collect and trade in for a prize.”, my immediate thought was of the infamous WKRP Turkey Drop.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

Abandoned Grandmothers House Sits Majestically in the Brush

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Not sure where this old 'grandmothers' house is located…but I am assuming it is somewhere near a body of water. Why? Because of the Widows’ Peak cupola/tower. Usually a “widows peak” refers to a V-shaped point in the hairline of a forehead (think vampire hair), and the term is not used much for this type of structure. It’s also known as a “Widows Watch” where lonely wives would climb the narrow staircase into the tower, sit, and wait for their sailor husbands or boyfriends to come home. Sometimes they never returned, having been lost in a shipwreck – some ladies waited for years to no avail…many Michigan ghost stories are about these ladies who died in the tower – but still wait. So it was intended to be a lookout room, even if it turns out NOT to be near water. It’s a very cool little area that you will see depicted in the gallery below.
LIFESTYLE
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy