Hilliard, OH

I-270 North reopens in Hilliard after accident

By Brian Hofmann
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 270 were closed at Cemetery Road for an hour Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a semi.

Hilliard police reported the closure shortly after 2 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semi had struck the driver’s side of a red pickup or SUV.

The accident site was just north of the exit ramp. The lanes were reopened by 3 p.m.

