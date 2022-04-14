I-270 North reopens in Hilliard after accident
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The northbound lanes of Interstate 270 were closed at Cemetery Road for an hour Thursday afternoon because of an accident involving a semi.
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police reported the closure shortly after 2 p.m. Traffic cameras showed a semi had struck the driver's side of a red pickup or SUV.
The accident site was just north of the exit ramp. The lanes were reopened by 3 p.m.
