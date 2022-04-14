ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEBXTRA: Leadership changes hands at Caldwell Zoo

Cover picture for the articleSpecial Olympics returns to Upshur County after 3 years. About 170 athletes signed up, and Area 7 Special Olympics Program Director Gretchen Reeves thinks pretty much all of them were happy all...

Texas Special Children’s Projects at Caldwell Zoo

On Saturday, March 19, Texas Special Children’s Projects visited Caldwell Zoo for a field trip. TSCP is a non-profit organization founded 2001 to provide recreational activities to children and adults with special needs throughout East Texas with offices in Longview, Texarkana and Lufkin. The Tyler Loop captured some of their moments with feathered and furry friends in photos.
Ott DeFoe Wins General Tire Heavy Hitters on Lake Palestine to Earn $100K, Alton Jones Jr. Catches $100K Big Bass

TYLER, Texas (News release) - Despite being from Tennessee, something about Texas just ‘fits’ with pro angler Ott DeFoe. DeFoe, of Blaine, Tennessee, boated four scorable bass weighing 16 pounds, 6 ounces to top the final-day Championship Round and win the top prize of $100,000 at the Major League Fishing (MLF) General Tire Heavy Hitters Presented by Bass Pro Shops on Lake Palestine.
NWS Survey Team in Tyler

“I’m really most excited because I’ve known Steve (Marshall) for probably close to 30 years. He has a great track record working in zoos and parks throughout his career. He brings a new vision and a new energy and spark to carry the zoo on into the future and I can’t wait to see what form that takes place.”
Resources in Tyler to get food or replenish spoiled food from power outages

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In Smith County, many people still found themselves without power Thursday. There are resources in Tyler and Smith County that those impacted can use. Every day, including weekends, at 4:30 p.m. the Salvation Army of Tyler has a to-go meal for anyone who needs it, according to Captain Jeremy Walker. (633 N. Broadway Avenue Tyler, TX 75702)
Azalea District Storm Damage

4 Tyler Legacy student-athletes sign letters of intent. Four of Tyler Legacy’s student-athletes have signed their national letters of intent. Jamey Boyum spoke with Todd Lockwood whose stepfather, Walter Joe Robinson, rode out Tuesday night’s storm in a mobile home in Gladewater. A tree fell close to his home and the root ball pushed Robinson’s home into the air while he was inside it.
WebXtra: ETBU seniors win national fishing tournament

East Texas economic expert breaks down the rise in consumer goods. Reyes said there are many factors that lead to the climbing prices: the pandemic, which lead to labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Updated: 14 minutes ago. |. “I’m really most excited...
WebXtra: Job fair highlights opportunities at Chapel Hill ISD

Highly ranked farmer’s market could get boost from proposed Winnsboro bonds. “It’s more than a farmers market, it’s a social event for the city,” Winnsboro Construction Manager Jacob Finley said. As the market continues to grow, the city is proposing expansions on-site. Updated: 2 hours ago.
VIDEO: Damage in Tyler on 5th St. near loop

Highly ranked farmer’s market could get boost from proposed Winnsboro bonds. “It’s more than a farmers market, it’s a social event for the city,” Winnsboro Construction Manager Jacob Finley said. As the market continues to grow, the city is proposing expansions on-site. Chapel Hill ID Kits...
WEBXTRA: Special Olympics returns to Upshur County after 3 years

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. WEBXTRA: National Weather Service says Tyler’s Azalea District damage result of straight line winds. Once the positions are filled, District Attorney Andrew Jones says it will naturally take some time to move backlogged cases along. Longview's First United Methodist...
Get to know the charities of the 2022 KTRE Pineywoods Showdown

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The KTRE Pineywoods Showdown will once again give back to organizations that impact the lives of East Texans. The basketball games between the Angelina and Nacogdoches County senior All-Stars will be April 21 at Lufkin High School. Tip off for the girl’s game is 6 p.m. The boys game will follow. Every year the coaches are asked to chose a charity to represent that benefit from the money raised by the two games. This year three charities will be represented in the contest.
Power of the Purse Luncheon with Tim Tebow, raised over $375,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Power of the Purse Luncheon and fundraiser was held today with former pro football quarterback Tim Tebow as the keynote speaker. The event raised more than 375-thousand dollars for the Laura W. Bush institute for Women’s Health at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
Franks bids for vacant Tech center job

Clayton Franks has spent four seasons in the Texas Tech football program, gotten into 11 games and never started once.  Being a backup to Dawson Deaton, the former Tech center who three times received some level of all-Big 12 recognition, didn't allow for much upward mobility. ...
On the Diamond: Race for first stays tight between Lufkin, Nac

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Both Lufkin and Nacogdoches picked up wins Thursday night to remain the top two teams in 16-5A baseball action. In Nacogdoches the Dragons beat Huntsville 5-1. SFA signee Reid Bowyer threw a complete game with zero earned runs, three hits and nine strikeouts. Lufkin kept their one game lead over Nacogdoches with a 7-1 victory over Nacogdoches. Hunter Ditsworth picked up the complete game win with one earned run and eight strikeouts. Sam Flores led the way with four RBIs. If Lufkin and Nacogdoches can both sweep their opponents next week, Lufkin vs Tyler and Nacogdoches vs Jacksonville, then the two will have a final week of big games with the district title on the line. The Dragons would need to sweep Lufkin to win the crown while Lufkin would just need a split.
WebXtra: Longview Easter tradition continues with carrying of cross

While many were off work and out of school for Good Friday, cleanup continued in Tyler’s historic Azalea District. The sound of chainsaws and machinery echoed throughout the area’s brick streets as crews worked to clear debris from homes, yards, and streets. CDC reports STDs including gonorrhea, syphilis...
Tyler storm damage April 13, 2022

Monday's storm hit an RV park near Ore City, tossing campers around and one into the nearby Lake O' the Pines. East Texas native, longtime educator Earline Andrews dies at 111. Maynie Earline Hart Andrews, one of the oldest people in Texas, passed away Wednesday at age 111, a family member confirmed.
