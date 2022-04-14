Bristol man accused of secretly setting up camera in Southington bathroom no longer in application process for diversionary program
Bristol Press
1 day ago
SOUTHINGTON -- A Bristol man accused of secretly setting up a camera in the bathroom of a Southington retail store no longer appears destined for a dismissal. Joy Recio, 40, of 22 High St, Apt. B2, Bristol, applied for the program during a hearing in August in New Britain Superior Court....
A Southington man faces numerous weapons charges after a joint investigation by several police agencies into the illegal trafficking of ghost guns in the greater Waterbury area. Bryan Joyce, 36, of 168 Royal Oak Drive, Southington, was arrested Monday and charged with a slew of firearm offenses, state police said...
PLYMOUTH – A Bristol man has been sentenced to a decade behind bars for committing a robbery in Plymouth. Kelly Nixon, 31, faced sentencing last week in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea deal. According to judicial records, Nixon’s 10-year prison term will be followed by...
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man already charged for missing court to answer to drug charges in connection with a near fatal overdose in town is once again wanted on felony charges. Matthew Aylward, 38, of 752 King St., Bristol, will be charged with additional counts of failure to appear...
BRISTOL – A Bristol man is facing felony charges after a minor gained access to a gun in a local home. Police on Friday said that Somboun Senethong, 51, of 154 Castle Road, has been accused of leaving the firearm in a bedroom where it could be accessed by a juvenile.
GREENWICH — Francis Smith, the longest-serving prisoner in the state of Connecticut — incarcerated for a 1949 Greenwich murder he was convicted of in 1950 — is no longer behind prison walls. Smith, now 97, has been released on “supervised parole” to the 60 West nursing home...
Homeowners in Western Massachusetts are being advised to be on high alert after a suspicious man was caught on camera approaching a home and fleeing when approached by a homeowner. In Hampden County, a Longmeadow resident living on Converse Street had a curious encounter with a stranger shortly after 11...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Two men in New Milford have been charged in connection to a road rage incident. Police say Stephen Bocci and Tyler Brown were driving together on Kent Road back in December 2021 and that both were involved in a road rage incident that ended in assault. Bocci is accused of...
A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
Danbury police continue to search for a missing food delivery driver whose car was found engulfed in flames just over the New York border. "We're quite concerned something may have happened to him," Det. Lt. Mark Williams told News 12. Carlos Reyes, 20, was last seen by his family the...
A man who was charged in the death of his partner on a Maine beach has entered a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity. Police found 35-year-old Rhonda Pattelena dead on Short Sands Beach a year ago. An autopsy later determined she died from blunt force injury to the head.
A woman is seeking answers after her brother was struck and killed by a car on I-95 in Norwalk. State police say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday in the northbound lane of I-95 by Exit 14. Leola Crawford, 31, says she was very close to her brother,...
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges. Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail...
A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
Comments / 5