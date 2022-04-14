ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

CD Projekt says no 'monumental' delay to Witcher 3 next-gen release

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483tck_0f9Rj4z900

GDANSK, April 14 (Reuters) - A board member of Polish video game maker CD Projekt (CDR.WA) said on Thursday there is no "monumental" delay to its blockbuster game "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" for next-generation consoles, a day after the company postponed the release.

CD Projekt had said on Wednesday it had taken work on the version back in-house and postponed the release, previously planned for the second quarter. read more

"There has been a lot of insinuations that we are going to launch the game like in June next year or something like that. That's completely not the case," Michal Nowakowski, board member and head of business development told a conference call, though he didn't offer a timeline for its availability.

"Nobody is saying the game is delayed in some monumental time gap ahead of us," he said.

Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Adrianna Ebert; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'The Witcher' Fans Just Got Some Massive News

It was a good day on The Continent on Monday when CD Projekt Red announced a new Witcher video game. The fourth installment of the lauded franchise is reportedly in development, although details on the project are still under wraps. That didn't stop fans from celebrating, theorizing and making their biggest wishes for the came known on social media.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty Insider Teases New Remasters

An insider has stated that more Call of Duty remasters are on the way. In the age of remasters, it's a bit surprising there haven't been more Call of Duty remasters already. Activision has bet big on the franchise for years, but there has only been two Call of Duty remasters. Ironically, the two remasters come from the Modern Warfare trilogy, but the publisher has stated it's not even working on a remaster for Modern Warfare 3, the final game in the saga. There's an incomplete remastered trilogy that may never receive its modernized conclusion, but that doesn't mean Activision is halting the remaster train as a whole.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Ex PlayStation Boss Says No Call of Duty Xbox Exclusivity, But He's Wrong

In an interview with IGN, former PlayStation U.S. boss Jack Tretton talked about possible Call of Duty Xbox/PC exclusivity once Microsoft's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The former exec said he didn't think that was at all likely, which makes sense for him to say, but he's wrong. In this article, we'll explain why an ex PlayStation boss is wrong about Call of Duty Xbox exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Gen#Cd Projekt#Video Game#Gdansk#Polish
BGR.com

A new Witcher game has finally been announced by CD Projekt Red

Nearly seven years after releasing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, CD Projekt Red has confirmed a new Witcher game is in development. As the developer says in a press release, The Witcher 3 won over 250 game of the year awards in 2015. As such, it’s no surprise that fans have been anxious for confirmation of a sequel ever since. CD Projekt Red did not share any additional details about the game’s plot, release date, or title in its announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Free Gift

PS4 and PS4 Pro players have been surprised with a free gift. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5 -- or any other PlayStation console -- you're set to miss out on this freebie, as it requires a feature that is exclusive to the PS4 and PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, this free gift isn't a free game or a free subscription to PS Plus or anything substantial, but free is free. More specifically, and if you haven't already, you can currently redeem the Women Theme 2022, a free PS4 theme. And this is why the freebie doesn't extend to PS5, as PS5 doesn't have themes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Square Enix Accidentally Leaks Return of Popular PS1 RPG

Square Enix has accidentally leaked the return of a popular PS1 RPG, courtesy of a new trademark filed in Japan by the company. Square Enix is currently, and has been for a while, sitting on a wealth of dormant IP. For example, it's currently sitting on the Tactics Ogre series, which has seen no activity since 2001. That said, it looks like this squatting may soon end in the case of the RPG series.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

A PlayStation Exclusive Is Heading To Xbox Next Month

A former PlayStation console exclusive -and PlayStation 5 launch title - is making its way to Xbox platforms next month. Just, maybe don't get too excited about this one. The PS5 had a pretty solid mix of launch titles when it released back in 2020. Exclusives like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon's Souls paired nicely with upgraded third-party adventures like Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Unfortunately, they couldn't all be bangers.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

New ‘The Witcher’ Game in Development From CD Projekt RED & Epic Games

CD Projekt RED has announced that the next entry in The Witcher video game series is currently in development. The announcement comes in the form of a blog post on the official Witcher website. The information came with a new piece of art showing Witcher medallion covered in snow, its eyes glowing a bright red. The name The Witcher is shown beneath it joined by the phrase, "a new saga begins." It was confirmed in 2020 that the CD Projekt RED would be returning to The Witcher series after the completion of Cyberpunk 2077, with this announcement being the first details revealed about the new project.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

CD Projekt Red confirms new details on upcoming Witcher title

Several days ago, CD Projekt Red, creators behind the Witcher series, has recently announced that they will be starting a new chapter within the Witcher series. While the new title has not been given a proper title or series number, many fans and gaming new outlets have aptly titled the new entry as “Witcher 4”.
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

"GTA 6" Receives Crucial Release Update

If you are a video game fan, then you have probably played one of the GTA titles. These open-world action games are some of the best ever made, although unfortunately, it has been about 9 years since we got a new title. "GTA V" has been around since 2013, and it continues to get re-releases, all while "GTA: Online" receives various updates. This has frustrated gamers to the point where they don't even think "GTA 6" is real.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Has Been Delayed Indefinitely

CD Projekt Red has now delayed the next-gen update for its critically acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt indefinitely. The studio announced the unfortunate news over on Twitter, where it explained that it’ll be taking back the reigns on development in-house from Saber Interactive, although no particular reasons were provided for the decision.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

"Devastating" PlayStation Plus Free Game Called Out By Developer

Having a video game released via PlayStation Plus isn't always necessarily the best move, it turns out. While games like Fall Guys and Deep Rock Galactic might have been able to find audiences they'd never normally have reached as a result of launching via PlayStation Plus, what works for one game doesn't always work for every game. This, evidently, was the case for Oddworld: Soulstorm.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Square Enix’s latest RPG falls below 10 players on Steam

Babylon’s Fall, the latest co-op action RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games, struggled to attract an audience when it launched last March, and has fallen below 10 concurrent players on PC for the first time. As game-tracking site SteamCharts shows, only eight players booted up Babylon’s Fall on...
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Poland's CD Projekt plans to release Cyberpunk expansion next year

GDANSK (Reuters) - Polish video game maker CD Projekt said on Thursday it would release an expansion of its flagship “Cyberpunk 2077” game next year, after announcing full-year net profit that topped expectations. The studio also behind the Witcher franchise said its full-year net profit reached 208.9 million...
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy