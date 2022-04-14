ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavers Drop League Battle to Monte

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
Tenino’s Cash Gallaher (4) makes a stop Wednesday evening during a game.

When the Tenino boys soccer team fell behind early to Montesano Wednesday night, the Beavers knew it would be an uphill climb to steal away a win against a defensively-stout Bulldogs squad.

Though, after conceding a 16th minute goal to Monte’s Jiovanni Torres, the Beavers fought back, and goal-scorer extraordinaire Tyler Minerich put a ball through the back of the net off an assist from Austin Ebling to equalize the game at 1-1 in the 72nd.

But the deciding goal would come moments after, in the 73rd minute, when Monte’s Felix Romero sent a goal through the net to secure a 2-1 win for the Bulldogs in Tenino.

“It was a good back and forth match,” Beavers coach Kevin Schultz said. “Soccer can be a funny game. We played well enough to win the game. It’s about being consistent through 80 minutes. You’re the most vulnerable right after you score, and that’s what happened. We weren’t awake and they scored the second, it’s a frustrating one.”

The win would have vaulted the Beavers into sole possession of second place in league, but now, right at the midway point of the league season, the Beavers are in third and will have to battle for better positioning, with just one home game left this season.

“Going into the second half of league, we’ve learned some things,” Schultz said. “We’ve cleaned up some of our defensive mistakes, it’s just getting our consistency down.”

Beaver keeper Alex Reichelderfer finished with five saves, and Schultz praised the play of Paydon Henderson and Toby Suess, who controlled the midfield well, with Suess stepping up in a new role.

The Beavers will look to rebound on the road in South Bend when they take on Raymond-South Bend on Friday.

