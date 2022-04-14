ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Seniors Shine for Bearcats in Adverse Conditions

By The Chronicle staff
 2 days ago
W.F. West's Elaina Koenig smiles while running the 1600m at W.F. West April 13.

Dealing with rain, wind, and even sometimes hail, the W.F. West track team looked to its seniors to deliver on their Senior Day Wednesday afternoon in Chehalis.

The Bearcats had seven seniors finish as winners at a meet with Aberdeen and Rochester, led by Elaina Koenig’s double win in the 800 meters (2:41.56) and 1600 meters (5:52.43).

Alongside her, Kyla McCallum won the javelin (110 feet, eight inches), Audrey Toynbee won the 100-meter hurdles (18.41) and 300-meter hurdles (43.74), Olivia Remund won the high jump (four feet, six inches), and Amelia Etue (28.57) won the 200 meters on the girls side.

“Elaina has been such a strong competitor these past four years and she is just always someone we can rely on to perform at her best even in today’s conditions,” Bearcats coach Autumn Ledgerwood said.

For the boys, Seth Hoff won the javelin (136 feet, 11 inches), Dakota Collins won the pole vault (10 feet, six inches), and Charlie Mallonee stepped in and won the 300-meter hurdles for the first time in 48.16.

“Mallonee has been the strong and steady leader among this group,” Ledgerwood said.

Other winners for the Bearcats include Jaysen Miles in the 3200 meters (11:14.71), Hodaya Starr in the 100 meters (14.14), Jaelynn Viall in the 3200 meters (16.25.29), the 4x100-meter relay team of Savanna Bolivar, Amelia Etue, Elizabeth Patana, and Starr (55.04), the 4x200-meter relay of Toynbee, Amanda Bennett, Lydia Koenig and Starr (1:58.36), the 4x400-meter relay of Bennett, Elaina Koenig, Saskia Weber, and Emily Mallonee (4:51.9), Sadie Dahlin in the pole vault (six feet), and Brenna Witchey in the long jump (14 feet, 11.5 inches) and triple jump (31 feet, 11 inches).

For Rochester, Talon Betts was again the headliner, winning the 100 meters (11.59) and 400 meters (56.31). He was also on the Warriors second place 4x100-meter relay team, also featuring Parker McAferty, Noah Meckle, and Chaos Tanori.

For the girls, Kailyn Black won the 400 meters in 1:00.29 and Emily Weddle won the shot put throwing 32 feet, one inch, and the discus in 87 feet, 10 inches.

Full results can be found on athletic.net.

