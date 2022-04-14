ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oprah, Smithsonian Channel to explore health care inequities

ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wsAEu_0f9RiUiB00

Oprah Winfrey and the Smithsonian Channel are partnering to highlight racial disparities in the health care system through a new campaign and documentary.

The network revealed on Thursday the Color of Care campaign to create a solution toward health equity. The campaign will follow the premiere of Winfrey’s “The Color of Care” documentary, which airs May 1.

Through Harpo Productions, Winfrey will executive produce the documentary that chronicles how people of color suffer from systematically substandard health care in the United States, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a catalyst to shed light on the issue.

The documentary will coincide with the campaign, which expects to take a broader look at the topic. The yearlong campaign will feature multiple activations in the coming months, including a digital series. It will bring together impacted communities, medical and nursing schools, health care workers and policymakers in hopes of finding a solution to inequities.

“The COVID crisis has exposed gross inequalities in our healthcare system which, if left unaddressed, will again disproportionately impact people of color during the next health emergency,” said James Blue III, the head of the Smithsonian Channel. “This campaign will work to address these inequalities.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Top NYC health official sparks outrage after she refers to whites as 'birthing people' but calls pregnant blacks and Hispanics 'mothers' in tweet

New York City's top health official sparked outrage for a series of tweets where she referred to whites as 'birthing people' and blacks and Hispanics as 'mothers'. On March 23 Dr. Michelle Morse, the first medical officer at the NYC Department of Health tweeted about the expansion of a new citywide 'birth equity' initiative.
HEALTH
Marie Claire

20 Life-Changing Books Everyone Should Read At Least Once

Books are a safe haven that help us escape the harsh edges of our lives, but every once in a while we come across a book that follows us into the real world. A book that hurdles us into a state of self-reflection and completely revamps our personal perspective. Life-changing books are hard to find, but completely impossible to forget when we do. From Toni Morrison's Beloved to Don Miguel Ruiz's The Four Agreements to Elizabeth Gilbert's Eat, Pray, Love, we rounded up some bestsellers that have left their mark on millions, below.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Oprah Winfrey
PIX11

Adams announces efforts to reduce maternal and infant health inequities

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday announced new efforts to reduce maternal and infant health inequities in New York City, particularly among marginalized Black and Latino families. The new efforts aim to bolster the Citywide Doula Initiative and the Midwifery Initiative to provide expanded access to doulas and midwives to families […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Disparities#Health Care#Health Equity#The Smithsonian Channel#The Color Of Care#Covid
Phillymag.com

This New Collaboration Aims to Improve Philly’s Health Inequities

Accelerate Health Equity brings together 11 organizations to combat racial and social disparities impacting local health outcomes. Get wellness tips, workout trends, healthy eating, and more delivered right to your inbox with our Be Well newsletter. For the past 12 years, Philadelphia has consistently ranked last out of the state’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Several Montco Organizations Part of New Regional Initiative That Addresses Health Inequities

Main Line Health and Jefferson Health are among the group of regional healthcare providers, insurers, and educational institutions that have joined forces with the City of Philadelphia to start Accelerate Health Equity, a multimillion-dollar initiative aiming to address health inequities, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The initiative...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Phys.org

Few Americans see race as key factor in environmental inequality

Only 33% of U.S. households believe that Black people are more likely to experience environmental pollution and that this well-documented inequality is unfair, a Washington State University study has found. A nationally representative survey of 1,000 U.S. households showed that many more Americans, 59%, believe that poverty is a root...
ADVOCACY
bloomberglaw.com

As Companies End Vaccine Mandates, Workers Are Becoming Enraged

A third of employers with mandates say they’re dropping them. that’s hiring unvaccinated workers again. Nearly a third of employers who previously required Covid shots have dropped or plan to drop the requirement, according to a forthcoming survey. Yet as virus rates appear to ebb and companies loosen...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Pandemic may have intensified US workplace prejudice against East Asian and Hispanic colleagues

A new, U.S.-based survey study suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic may have amplified prejudicial attitudes against East Asian and Hispanic colleagues in the workplace. Neeraj Kaushal, Yao Lu and Xiaoning Huang of Columbia University, New York, and Northwestern University, Chicago, U.S.A., present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE on April 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
creators.com

Kids' Books

Bookstores now sell only certain kinds of children's books. "Go into Barnes & Noble," says Bethany Mandel in my new video, "and you will be met with a wall of biographies. Probably 27 different books about former Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Great. A ton about Kamala Harris. Great."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
psychologytoday.com

Mindfulness in Silicon Valley: Is Work Becoming Religion?

Carolyn Chen’s new book about Silicon Valley culture, Work Pray Code: When Work Becomes Religion in Silicon Valley (Princeton University Press, 2022) is a must-read for anyone interested in the rise of mindfulness in corporate culture, and anyone concerned with how Silicon Valley culture might be shaping and distorting modern ideas of the workplace and the community-writ-large.
RELIGION
ABC News

ABC News

609K+
Followers
148K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy