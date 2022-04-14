Two arrested on drug charges following Wednesday traffic stop

A traffic stop in the Upstate has led to the arrest of two men on drug charges. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office reports that they stopped a car Wednesday morning for having an improper tag. Three people were in the car, the driver identified himself as James Stanback.

The two passengers were identified as Justin Robinson and Thomas Young. The driver's true identity was later determined to be Samuel Wright. Deputies say, Wright was hiding his true identity due to having active warrants.

52 year old, Samuel Wright of Inman Photo credit Spartanburg County Detention Center

A search of the vehicle turned up two small bags of meth, prescription pills and Wright's ID. Both Robinson and Wright were charged with Possession Of Meth and Possession Of A Controlled Substance. Young was not charged and was released from the scene.