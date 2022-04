Some people want nothing to do with their exes, and others find that they were better off as friends. The same goes for celebrity couples. There are some exes you’ll never see in the same room, but these Hollywood flames lost a partner and gained a friend.

As today is April 14th which is National Ex-Spouse Day , we present you 10 celebrity exes that are still friends.

Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan After finding love on Step Up , Channing Tatum and Jenner Dewan announced their separation in 2018, making it clear they were still best friends. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision—just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,“ they wrote in the statement.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin split ways in 2014 after 10 years of marriage but have remained friends co-parenting their two children. Martin even went on Paltrow and her new husband Brad Falchuk’s honeymoon. “So, my new husband and his children, my children, my ex-husband, our best family friends (all went). She told ”Live With Kelly and Ryan“ hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Since Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt split in 2005, people have hoped they might get back together. While that may still happen, for now, they are friends. The Friends star told Howard Stern in 2021 “Brad and I are buddies, we’re friends.”

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravit z divorced in 1993 but remained close raising their daughter, Zoë Kravitz together and often attended red carpet events together. Lenny even had a bromance of sorts, with Bonet’s former partner Jason Momoa, with the Aquaman star gifting them matching rings

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Bruce Willis and Demi Moore finalized their divorce in 2000 and were closer than ever after raising their kids Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. “We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we’re probably as close now as we ever were,” the Die Hard star told Rolling Stone in 2000. “We realize we have a lifelong commitment to our kids. Our friendship continues.” The statement revealing Willis’ diagnosis with aphasia was signed by both Moore and his current wife Emma Heming Willis.

Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Drew Barrymore and Tom Green had a whirlwind marriage that only lasted a year. Fans were excited to see them reunite in person in 2021 during one episode of The Drew Barrymore show , and they were all smiles as they reminisced on some sweet memories they had together.

Ryan Seacrest and Julianne Hough Ryan and Julianne dated for 3 years before splitting in 2013 and recently reunited during a March 2022 episode of On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. “Jules, just to start, [my cohosts] Sisanie and Tanya have been asking me if this is awkward for me,” the American Idol host said. “There is nothing uncomfortable about it because we’ve remained friends,” he added.

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthon JLo and Marc Anthony have been amazing coparents and have been there for each other as friends since they separated in 2011. When she split from Alex Rodriguez in 2021, it was reported that she was “leaning” on Anthony for support.