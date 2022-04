Citi analyst Jim Suva saw "several positive drivers" for Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) products and services despite geopolitical risks and consumer spending concerns. Suva saw the iPhone maker declare a buyback of $80 billion - $90 billion while increasing its dividend by 5% to 10% during Q2 results. Apple still had cash of over $200 billion on the balance sheet and authorization to purchase up to $315 billion of stock.

