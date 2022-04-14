Yuba County: Coroner’s Investigation into Death of Two Children — Mother Arrested
Originally published as a Yuba County press release:. “Linda, CA – Yuba County Sheriff Detectives arrested a 26-year-old mother, identified as Courtney Williams, for the alleged homicide of her two young children at their Linda home just before noon today, April 7, 2022. The Yuba County Sheriff dispatch...
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said it has launched a homicide investigation after a body washed ashore on the bank of the San Joaquin River. A fisherman who was near the Turtle Beach RV Resort first reported the body to the sheriff’s office just before noon Wednesday, authorities said. The […]
Officials voiced frustrations about the progress of an ongoing investigation into the care and services the 13 Turpin children received after being removed in 2018 from their parents’ “house of horrors,” citing court-mandated confidentiality rules and other obstacles that have prevented them from getting the information they need.
MANTECA, Calif (KTXL) — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing his mother-in-law after a slate of arguments with his wife. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m. reporting a family member had been shot in their home on South Airport Way in […]
Frederick Woods has spent more than four decades in a California prison after he took part in the kidnapping of 26 children and their school bus driver and then helped bury them alive. To some people that might not seem long enough, but the 70-year-old Woods has been approved for...
Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
A white police officer fired in 2020 after a video of him striking a 14-year-old Black boy went viral has been reinstated. Rancho Cordova Police Department Deputy Brian Fowell got his job back late last month after being fired in September 2020 for a use-of-force incident, The Sacramento Bee reports. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office terminated Fowell after a professional standards unit investigation concluded he used excessive force against then-14-year-old Elijah Tufono.
Lawyers for the family of a California grandmother fatally shot by authorities accused police of excessive force Wednesday, saying that even though she backed her car into a law enforcement vehicle, she was unarmed and never threatened officers. Tracy Gaeta, 54, died after a K-9 officer in Stockton fired more...
A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
A woman and her daughter from Hemet in Southern California were violently arrested in front of their home in March 2021. Mariah Hereford and her mother Monet Hereford have video footage of the encounter of Hemet Gang Enforcement officers’ brutal handling and arrest of the women, as well as Mariah’s fiancé, Ryan Gadison.
An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old Sacramento resident died early Thursday morning after her vehicle crashed on Highway 50 and was hit by an SUV. The California Highway Patrol said around 4:15 a.m., a woman in a 2005 Subaru Outback was driving east on Highway 50 in East Sacramento. As the Subaru approached the area of […]
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A UC Merced officer was arrested for domestic violence and stalking his ex-girlfriend on Monday, according to the Merced Police Department. Officials say Israel Garcia, who works as an officer for the UC Merced Police Department, was arrested after his ex-girlfriend reported to law enforcement that he had sexually and […]
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large.
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide.
The California mom who claimed she was kidnapped, then beaten and branded as she was held captive for three weeks, has admitted that she made up the whole story and will plead guilty to federal charges. Sherri Papini, 39, was arrested and charged with lying to federal authorities and mail...
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are dead, and two others are injured after a weekend of violence in Oakland. The Oakland Police Department says the latest death happened Saturday night around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue. They say a man died on scene as a result of his injuries from […]
