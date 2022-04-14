ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Spanish soccer federation says hackers stole information

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation said Thursday it was targeted by hackers who stole emails, text messages and audio conversations involving its top officials.

The federation said it believes the information, including confidential documents and conversations involving president Luis Rubiales, was offered anonymously to media outlets in Spain.

The federation has asked authorities to investigate, adding that it had also been targeted by hackers a few months ago.

