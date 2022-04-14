ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral planned for Topeka woman shot on I-70

By Michael Dakota
 1 day ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A funeral for a Topeka woman shot and killed in Dickinson County is planned for Tuesday, April 19.

Samantha E. Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County , Sunday, April 10. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s office investigated and arrested Eric S. Wymore, 48, of Beulah, Colorado. He was booked into the Dickinson County Detection Center on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter.

Deadly crash in Coffey County claims a life

Baum’s obituary said she was a 2013 graduate of Hope Street Academy and attended Washburn Tech, where she received her CNA certificate.

According to the obituary, Baum had two children: an 11-year-old son and an 8-year-old daughter.

Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 18, at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home.

Funeral services are planned for April 19 at 1 p.m., at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. A private family inurnment will happen at a later date at Topeka Cemetery. Baum will be buried near her mother, who died in 2014, according to the obituary.

A family member has started a gofundme account with the hope of starting a college fund for Baum’s two children.

