Law enforcement helicopter operation nets 92 traffic stops in St. Joseph area

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington police officers stayed busy over the weekend, starting with a traffic stop leading to an arrest and a fatal shooting on Friday, March 18. (credit: Arlington Police Department) South Patrol officers recovered a stolen gun, a 50 round drum magazine, illegal drugs, and more than $4,500 from a known gang member after pulling him over. Police said the suspect was previously involved in robberies and had six active misdemeanor warrants. On Friday, a man was shot and killed in the courtyard of an Arlington apartment complex. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Timberlake Circle. The victim, who was in his 30s, spoke to another person in the complex about a fight that happened between their children, investigators said. They haven’t arrested anyone in connection to the shooting.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 25 DAYS AGO