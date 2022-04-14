ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Hawk, SD

Firefighters battle large structure fire in Black Hawk

By NewsCenter1 Staff
newscenter1.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (1:05 p.m. – 4/14/22): NewsCenter1 has reporter Darsha Nelson on scene where she is sending updates. UPDATE (12:26 p.m. – 4/14/22): According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Sturgis Road is closed on the Pennington County and...

www.newscenter1.tv

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Texarkana firefighters battle commercial fire

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — There’s a commercial fire in downtown Texarkana, Texas. Authorities say a vacant furniture store is on fire. This is a developing situation. Further details are not yet available. KSLA News 12 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more...
TEXARKANA, TX
YourErie

Multiple crews battle structure fire on Lexington Road

Video courtesy of Tyler Youschak. Just before 10:30 p.m. on March 25, crews from Platea Volunteer Fire Company, along with Springfield Volunteer Fire Department and Lake City Fire Company, were dispatched to a reported structure fire. This structure fire took place along I-90 at the 8100 block of Lexington Road. The call for this fire […]
LAKE CITY, PA
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennington County, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Box Elder, SD
City
Black Hawk, SD
County
Pennington County, SD
City
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
Crime & Safety
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Structure Fire#Doty Whispering Pines#Darsha Tv#Pcso
Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
OutThere Colorado

Wildfire burns 2,000-plus acres in Colorado, results in evacuation of entire town

Two large grass fires sparked in eastern Colorado on Tuesday, one of which resulted in the temporary evacuation of an entire town. A first fire sparked west of Las Animas and near the historic Bent's Old Fort attraction in the morning, now dubbed Bent's Fort Fire. Crews battled winds throughout the day, with gusty conditions causing the fire to flare up after a period of less activity.
COLORADO STATE
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Rapid City missing woman located, safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say 28-year-old Aquila Mae Herman has been located safely. Herman was reported missing to the police on Sunday, April 3 after last being seen on Tuesday, March 15.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
KELOLAND TV

Police ask for public help locating two men

ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Aberdeen are asking for help identifying two men. In a Facebook post, police say they’d like to identify the males in reference to suspicious activity. If you have any information you are asked to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 605-626-7911.
ABERDEEN, SD
KEVN

Pedestrian killed in Rapid City Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A pedestrian was hit and killed on Omaha Street Sunday about 9 p.m. The pedestrian’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, witnesses say the pedestrian walked into Omaha Street mid-block between First Street and East Boulevard where he was hit by a westbound vehicle.
RAPID CITY, SD
KFYR-TV

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in Edgeley, North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.
EDGELEY, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy