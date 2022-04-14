ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a dress for Easter service? Here are 10 top-rated church dresses that will arrive by Sunday

By Susan Yoo-Lee, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XOvn_0f9Rg03w00
These looks from Amazon make perfect church dresses. Oxiuly / Vfshow / GownTown

With Easter and Mother’s Day quickly approaching, you may be scouring your closet for the perfect church dress . Although staying conservative may quickly come to mind, that doesn’t mean you have to look dull or boring. If you want to maintain your fashion-forward and chic style this Easter and Mother’s Day while still maintaining church appropriateness, we have the perfect dress options for you.

From pastel colors to floral patterns and dresses that go from flowy to form-fitting, we’ve compiled a list of highly-rated dresses on Amazon that you’ll want to get your hands on—and some come with free delivery by this Saturday (depending on your location), just in time for Easter services on Sunday, April 17 .

1. GownTown Women's 1950s Cloak Two-Piece Cocktail Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jdizq_0f9Rg03w00
This gorgeous dress comes in 23 colors—and it's perfect for church. GownTown

Don’t miss out on this vintage-style dress that’s not only stylish but cut below the knee to make it just right for church. Made from a mix of rayon, cotton and spandex, this dress hugs you in all the right places while still keeping you comfortable. If you’re into vintage style and fit, this is the perfect dress for you—and it comes in many pastel colors as well as sizes S to XXL.

Get the GownTown Women's 1950s Cloak Two-Piece Cocktail Dress from Amazon starting for $25.88

2. Vfshow Women's Pleated Crew Neck Peplum Sheath Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xr3fD_0f9Rg03w00
This pleated dress comes in a variety of colors and styles. Vfshow

This gorgeous sheath dress features a pleated waist and form-fitting silhouette. It's perfect for more formal church services and comes highly rated from more than 1,000 Amazon reviewers. This dress runs from XS to 3XL and comes in 46 colors, including a combination of solid hues and color-block designs.

Get the Vfshow Women's Pleated Crew Neck Peplum Wear to Work Office Sheath Dress for $36.99

3. SheIn Women's Elegant Mesh Contrast Bishop Sleeve Pencil Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmOp4_0f9Rg03w00
The star of this dress is definitely its sleeves. ShIen

This dress is a fun blend of elegant and modern—just look at those sleeves! Although it's cut to have a conservative fit, the mesh bishop sleeve gives this dress the stylish edge that you’re looking for. On top of that, the lightweight material will keep you cool and comfortable on Easter Sunday or Mother’s Day. It's available in sizes XS to XXL and comes in 23 shades.

Get the SheIn Women's Elegant Mesh Contrast Bishop Sleeve Pencil Dress from Amazon for $29.99

4. R.Vivimos Women's Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeves Vintage Ruffles Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LJCTh_0f9Rg03w00
This puff-sleeved dress is perfect for Easter service. R.Vivimos

For the ultra-feminine shopper, this dress is the perfect combination of ruffles, puff sleeves and floral print and comes in sizes XS to XL. This boho style dress is made of a cotton blend, making it both practical and comfortable. The square neckline and the high waistline will accentuate all of your best feminine features.

Get the R.Vivimos Women's Summer Floral Print Puff Sleeves Vintage Ruffles Midi Dress from Amazon for $32.99

5. Grace Karin Women 3/4 Ruffle Sleeve Slim Fit Pencil Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dcoDG_0f9Rg03w00
This gorgeous dress comes in more than 30 colors. Grace Karin

There is nothing like getting a dress that looks like it was custom-made for you. If fit is at the top of your list, look no further than this slim-fit pencil dress available in sizes S to XXL. While it looks simple, the flared cape-like sleeves add detail and give it a wow factor. Plus, it's perfect for wearing again during wedding season this year.

Get the Grace Karin Women 3/4 Ruffle Sleeve Slim Fit Pencil Dress from Amazon for $29.99

6. Vfshow Women's Elegant Vintage Cocktail Party Mermaid Bodycon Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zWPT_0f9Rg03w00
This mermaid dress comes in a number of fun colors and styles. Vfshow

Are you looking for THE perfect spring dress? This elegant bodycon dress screams everything that comes to mind when you think of spring. The vintage feel of lace, the evergreen color of a garden and the floral print details spell spring in every beautiful way. While the mermaid silhouette hugs your curves, the below-the-knee length and moderate coverage make it great to wear for church. Plus, it comes in sizes XS to 3XL.

Get the Vfshow Women's Elegant Vintage Cocktail Party Mermaid Bodycon Dress from Amazon for $38.99

7. PrettyGarden Women's Floral Summer Bohemian Dress Wrap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8mVf_0f9Rg03w00
This flowy dress wrap is perfect for church services. Pretty Garden

Flowy dresses will never go out of fashion—they're always perfect for the spring. This floral dress is perfect for any occasion; you can wear it up with a pair of heels or wear it down with some flip flops. If you like a bit of a breeze flowing through your dress, this dress is perfect for that. It is available in sizes S to XXL.

Get the PrettyGarden Women's Floral Summer Bohemian Dress Wrap from Amazon starting at $30.99

8. Floerns Women's Boho Ditsy Floral Short Sleeve A-Line Flared Midi Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IFLch_0f9Rg03w00
This boho dress comes in a variety of styles and cuts. Florens

This beautiful sundress is perfect for wearing to church, then going straight to the outdoor egg hunt. The A-line fit including a high waist, round neck and floral print give it a playful feel while also keeping it feminine. This cut is available in XS to 4XL Plus and cones in a whopping 43 shades.

Floerns Women's Boho Ditsy Floral Short Sleeve A Line Flared Midi Dress from Amazon for $34.99

9. ZABERRY Women's Cap Sleeve Wrap V Neck Summer Floral Split Maxi Dress with Belt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3QLt_0f9Rg03w00
Channel your inner Julia Roberts with this gorgeous maxi dress. Zaberry

Can you picture yourself in Julia Robert’s iconic polka-dot dress from Pretty Woman ? The polka-dot print is the perfect marriage between classic and playful. This soft maxi dress is lightweight and comfortable, but still hugs your body in all the right places. The ruffle details of the sleeves and the cut make this dress a bit flirty. Perfect for any body type, this dress comes in sizes S to XXL.

Get the ZABERRY Women's Cap Sleeve Wrap V Neck Summer Floral Split Maxi Dress with Belt from Amazon for $39.99

10. Oxiuly Women's Vintage Patchwork Swing Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cTXKO_0f9Rg03w00
This color-block pattern makes a great church dress. Oxiuly

This color-blocked find is a favorite among Amazon reviewers (nearly 15,000 customers sing its praises). It comes in a variety of styles and sizes—36 designs and a size range from S to 3XL. This flowy dress works for church, spring walks and Easter dinner itself. The best part? It has pockets.

Get the Oxiuly Women's Vintage Patchwork Swing Dress for $19.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Need a dress for Easter service? Here are 10 top-rated church dresses that will arrive by Sunday

