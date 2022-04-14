ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Fire causes significant damage to Spokane apartment complex

 1 day ago
SPOKANE, Wash — A fire at an apartment complex on Spokane’s lower South Hill caused significant damage on Thursday morning. The Red Cross said seven people have been displaced by the fire. Spokane firefighters were called to...

KREM2

Man killed in North Central shooting in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in North Central Spokane. Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police received multiple calls about gunshots heard in the area of West Maxwell Avenue and North Lincoln Street. While officers were responding, another caller reported a car crash in the area of North Wall Street and West Augusta Avenue, which is about two blocks away. The caller reported a man in the street and not moving.
SPOKANE, WA
WIVB

Fire causes $150K in damage on Reservation Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out in Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood overnight. It happened on Reservation Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officials say the fire began on the second floor and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage. Five people are receiving help from the American Red...
BUFFALO, NY
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
KREM2

New documents reveal what led to Red Top Motel shooting

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Newly filed court documents reveal what led up to the shooting at the Red Top Motel last week. Spokane County Sheriff's office arrested the man they believe is responsible, Joshua Seth, yesterday. He made his first appearance in court this afternoon. Investigators say the victim...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Where did the trees at the Spokane Arena go?

SPOKANE, Wash. — With spring-like weather, including the Spokane Arena, that means it’s time for landscaping upgrades. For many, the landscaping upgrade will be a disappointment. The next time you drive down Boone Avenue, things are going to feel much different. That’s because the 25 Ash trees that...
SPOKANE, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire

With the ongoing drought causing concerns of an early and extreme wildfire season, some homeowners, like Phil Johnson of La Pine, are taking advantage of assistance programs to help them create a safe zone around their homes.     The post ‘Scared the hell out of everybody’: La Pine residents seek fuels reduction grant after Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
WEHT/WTVW

Resident reacts to human remains discovery

Newburgh, Ind. (WEHT) The Newburgh Police Department is investigating after the discovery of human remains. Officers say people walking on the trails found the remains on Saturday afternoon near the riverfront and Old Lock and Dam. Residents walking along the trails were surprised to hear about the finding. “It’s shocking and disturbing,” said Debra Bencini, […]
NEWBURGH, IN
Tri-City Herald

Tri-Cities suspect who’s killed before accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend

A 53-year-old Tri-Cities man who served time in prison for manslaughter was caught Friday in California after a nearly weeklong manhunt after he allegedly kidnapped his Kennewick girlfriend. Jack Thomas Waldrop III was wanted on charges of kidnapping, second-degree assault and a felony protection order violation, according to court records.
KENNEWICK, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Welfare Check in North Idaho Reveals Murder/suicide

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities are investigating a murder/suicide of two people in their 40s during the weekend. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a welfare check at a Coeur d'Alene home Sunday after family had called reporting they couldn't get ahold of their parents. Deputies could see two people inside their living room unconscious. When the entered the home they found a 45-year-old female and 48-year-old male deceased. Detectives were called to the home and determined the incident was a murder/suicide, which remains under investigation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
