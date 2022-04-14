Bruins to host Penguins for 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON (CBS) — Imagine Dragons is coming to Fenway Park this summer. The Grammy Award winning rock band is set to perform in Boston on Saturday, August 20, as part of their Mercury World Tour. It was announced Friday that the band will be doing 20 new shows across the U.S. from early August to mid-September. Tickets will go on sale for the concert at Fenway Park at 10 a.m. on April 1. Imagine Dragons’ latest album, Mercury – Act 1, was released last September. It became their fifth top 10 album on Billboard 200. Artists Macklemore and Kings Elliot are slated to join the band for select dates on the tour, including the concert at Fenway.

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 DAYS AGO