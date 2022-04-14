ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins to host Penguins for 2023 NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park

By Sarah Dewberry
Fox17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFenway Park in Boston will be home to the 2023 NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 2 as the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins. Both teams announced the news on Wednesday on social media. The game will be shown on TNT...

Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Describes 16 Consecutive Playoffs, Letang Dismisses Uncertain Future

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has not missed the playoffs since his rookie year with the ill-fated, veteran-heavy 2005-06 team, which lost Mario Lemieux to mid-season retirement, burned through coach Eddie Olczyk and cost Hall of Fame GM Craig Patrick his job. Since then, Crosby has played in every postseason. Kris Letang arrived a year later and has never missed the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins, Lightning clinch spots in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Pittsburgh earned its spot in the playoffs by beating the New York Islanders, 6-3. The Penguins' run of postseason appearances is the longest active streak in North American sports and now tied for ninth all-time in NHL history. The team would need another 14 straight years in the playoffs to topple the Boston Bruins' streak of 29 straight playoff appearances between 1968 and 1996.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Here's where Bruins stand in NHL playoff race as regular season winds down

The race for the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is heating up, and the final seedings in the Eastern Conference aren't likely to be determined until the last couple days of the regular season. This should make for an exciting final couple weeks of April, especially in the Atlantic, where the...
NHL
CBS Boston

Imagine Dragons To Perform At Fenway Park In August

BOSTON (CBS) — Imagine Dragons is coming to Fenway Park this summer. The Grammy Award winning rock band is set to perform in Boston on Saturday, August 20, as part of their Mercury World Tour. It was announced Friday that the band will be doing 20 new shows across the U.S. from early August to mid-September. Tickets will go on sale for the concert at Fenway Park at 10 a.m. on April 1. Imagine Dragons’ latest album, Mercury – Act 1, was released last September. It became their fifth top 10 album on Billboard 200. Artists Macklemore and Kings Elliot are slated to join the band for select dates on the tour, including the concert at Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NECN

Bruins Face Tough Schedule to End NHL Regular Season as Seeding Battle Ramps Up

Bruins face tough schedule to end regular season as seeding battle ramps up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If the Boston Bruins are going to get out of the wild card playoff spots in the Eastern Conference standings and secure one of the three berths from the Atlantic Division, they'll need to overcome a tough schedule to end the NHL regular season.
BOSTON, MA

