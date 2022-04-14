ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Albany mayoral campaign loss, GOP’s Purdy to run for 109th District Assembly seat

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA losing 2021 Albany mayoral candidate is now running for the New York state Assembly. Republican Alicia Purdy is running in the 109th district. The Republican says she decided to challenge Democrat...

