Five hospital construction projects have been announced or have advanced in the last week, as reported by Becker's. Muskogee (Okla.) Medical Center Authority, Tulsa, Okla.-based Saint Francis Health System and the city of Muskogee have come to an agreement to build a $150 million expansion of the medical center, local news outlet KJRH reported March 17.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 28 DAYS AGO