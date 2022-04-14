ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia signs Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Former Iowa guard Joe Toussaint has signed with West Virginia for the 2022-23 season. West Virginia coach Bob Huggins announced Toussaint's signing Thursday. Toussaint, who has two...

connect-bridgeport.com

WVU Men's Basketball Team Adds Former Iowa Point Guard Joe Toussaint

West Virginia University men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has announced the signing of Joe Toussaint to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year. Toussaint, a 6-foot, 190-pound guard from the Bronx, New York, has played the last three seasons at Iowa. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
MORGANTOWN, WV
