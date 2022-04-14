West Virginia signs Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint

Iowa and head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery aren’t wasting any time letting class of 2025 small forward Cooper Flagg know how much they like his game. The Hawkeyes offered the 6-foot-8, 195 pound wing from Nokomis Regional High School in Newport, Maine. It’s obviously very early in the 2025 cycle and Flagg just finished up his freshman season. As a result, there aren’t really any player recruiting rankings to look at yet. Still, the Iowa offer and recent interest from Michigan and UCLA shows the power-five ability coaching staffs feel Flagg possesses. 247Sports national basketball recruiting analyst Dushawn London wrote a...

NEWPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO