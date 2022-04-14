Atlanta Braves fans can see World Championship trophy. Here's where.
With more than 150 stops in the country, both Nashville and Franklin are on the list for fans to see the MLB World Champions trophy.
Fans who want to see the trophy can see take photos of it and see programming at certain locations, Braves officials said.
The stops are free to fans.
WHEN YOU CAN SEE THE TROPHY
- Country Music Hall of Fame: April 26 at noon
- Bridgestone Arena: April 26 at 4 p.m.
- Vanderbilt Baseball at Hawkins Field: April 29 at 3:30 p.m.
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Franklin location: April 30 at noon
