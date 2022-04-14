ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Braves fans can see World Championship trophy. Here's where.

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZQb4_0f9Rf9yG00

With more than 150 stops in the country, both Nashville and Franklin are on the list for fans to see the MLB World Champions trophy.

Fans who want to see the trophy can see take photos of it and see programming at certain locations, Braves officials said.

The stops are free to fans.

WHEN YOU CAN SEE THE TROPHY

  • Country Music Hall of Fame: April 26 at noon
  • Bridgestone Arena: April 26 at 4 p.m.
  • Vanderbilt Baseball at Hawkins Field: April 29 at 3:30 p.m.
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors Franklin location: April 30 at noon

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Reggie Jackson’s infuriating reaction to Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw getting yanked from perfect game

The Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Minnesota Twins became the source of a contentious debate across the baseball world when LA southpaw Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game going through seven clean innings. However, at just 80 pitches, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shockingly pulled Kershaw from the game, robbing him of a chance to become just the 24th pitcher in MLB history to become immortal for a day. While Roberts’ shocking decision to pull Kershaw was the logical and correct choice for a Dodgers team set on contention, some didn’t see it that way. Particularly MLB legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson, who was infuriated by the move to yank Kershaw in the midst of a perfect game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Crazy Infield Popup During MLB Game Today

Home-field advantage played a major factor in the bottom of the fifth inning between the Mariners and White Sox on Thursday afternoon. Adam Engel hit a high pop-up that had a decent amount of movement on it due to the wind in Chicago. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was unable to make the play, allowing Engel to reach second base.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Nashville, TN
City
Nashville, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

MLB Writer Has Hilarious Take On New Dodgers Stars

The Los Angeles Dodgers just seem to get stronger every year. They have the talent to win the World Series and each year they bring in more star power to try and make that dream a reality. They won it all in 2020 and don’t appear to have taken their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ronald Acuña Jr. is on his way back

Even after a 3-5 start, the Braves will be just fine. Still, they could use an infusion of juice into the lineup. Outside of a 16 run explosion from the offense against Washington, the bats have been silent more times than not. The Braves have scored three runs or less in six of their eight games. Fortunately, a pretty big answer looks to be on the way.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Music Hall#Hall Of Fame#Vanderbilt Baseball#Academy Sports
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy