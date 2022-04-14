FURIA Esports win PGL Antwerp qualifier

FURIA Esports recorded a 2-0 victory over MIBR on Thursday to win the PGL Major Antwerp: American regional ranking event in Bucharest, Romania.

FURIA faced little resistance in the first-place decider, posting a 16-9 win on Nuke and 16-4 victory on Overpass.

Brazil’s Yuri “yuurih” Santos collected 48 kills and a plus-27 kills-to-death differential to pace FURIA.

Fellow Brazilian Raphael “exit” Lacerda had 30 kills and a team-best minus-7 kills-to-death differential for MIBR.

Also on Thursday, paiN Gaming notched a 2-0 sweep of Case Esports and 9z Team did the same against Sao Caetano Esports. Evil Geniuses, however, went the distance in a 2-1 victory over Party Astronauts.

paiN Gaming secured a 16-14 win on Mirage and 16-6 victory on Nuke. They were led by Brazilian Gabriel “NEKIZ” Schenato, who had 50 kills and a plus-19 kills-to-death differential

Uruguay’s Franco “dgt” Garcia paced 9z in 9z’s 16-13 triumph on Mirage and 16-9 win on Ancient.

Evil Geniuses sandwiched a 16-12 win on Overpass and 16-11 victory on Inferno around a 16-14 setback on Mirage. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte had 71 kills and shared top honors on the team with a plus-15 kills-to-death differential with Timothy “autimatic” Ta.

On Friday, Evil Geniuses will face 9z Team in the 6-7th place match, with the winner advancing to square off against paiN Gaming.

Sixteen teams are competing for six berths to the $1 million PGL Major Antwerp next month.

PGL Major Antwerp: American RMR prize pool

1. $25,000, Legend status — FURIA Esports

2. $12,500, Challenger status — MIBR

3. $7,500, Challenger status — Imperial Esports

4. $5,000, Contender status — Complexity Gaming

5. No prize money, Contender status — Team Liquid

6. No prize money, Contender status — TBD

7. No prize money — TBD

8. No prize money — TBD

9-11. No prize money — Sao Caetano Esports, Case Esports, Party Astronauts

12-14. No prize money — 00 Nation, Team oNe eSports, Isurus

15-16. No prize money — Bad News Bears, Leviatan

–Field Level Media

