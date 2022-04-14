ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Governor signs bills on bicycles, campaign contributions

By By MARIANNE GOODLAND
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

Gov. Jared Polis signed six bills on Wednesday, including measures seeking to end unlimited donations to school board candidates, allowing residents who lost homes in the December Boulder wildfires to keep their voter registration at their previous addresses, and permitting Colorado cyclists to ride through stop signs and red lights when it's safe to do so.

The latter produced a quartet of lawmakers as well as advocates on bicycles, in celebration of the signing of House Bill 1028 . The law became effective upon the governor's signature in the afternoon signing ceremony.

Rules around the so-called "Idaho stop" will be printed in motor vehicle driver's handbooks and an education campaign, to be spearheaded by the Department of Transportation, is also included in the legislation. Under the law, a person 15 years old or older, can ride or walk through an intersection at no more than 10 mph, without stopping if there is no traffic to yield to. For red lights, the cyclist must stop first and then can proceed if it's safe to do so. For both stop signs and red lights, those under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.*

The law applies to more than just cyclists. It also applies to pedestrians or those on wheelchairs, skateboards or motorized scooters. But it's cyclists that have been the chief advocates for the legislation. The General Assembly passed a version of the "Idaho stop" back in 2018, but that law was permissive and allowed local governments to decide on their own whether to allow it. Only seven jurisdictions adopted it, mostly in mountain communities. Advocates point out that the law actually makes the roads safer for cyclists, and there's a boatload of data to back that up.

One study showed that the year after it was adopted in Idaho, the first state to do so, bicycle accidents dropped by 14.5%.

Cyclists gathered outside the state Capitol before the signing ceremony, riding (and in high winds) down to Sherman and 13th Street and back.

Cyclists celebrate law for statewide Idaho stop

Biking is healthy and a safe way to get places, Polis said prior to signing the bill. "This will give people confidence" that they will know what to do, added sponsor Rep. Matt Gray, D-Broomfield. "It's important to have laws around biking that are consistent statewide," said Rep. Edie Hooton, D-Boulder. Sen. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson, one of the Senate sponsors, added the law will match the practice of 90% of bicyclists.

“Intersections are by far the most dangerous locations for bicyclists, in Colorado and elsewhere. When people on bikes are able to get out of the intersection and away from that conflict zone before a potential crash can even occur, their safety improves,” said Piep van Heuven, Bicycle Colorado’s director of government relations. “This new law is a statement that bicycles and similar transportation tools are different from cars, and should be treated differently in Colorado law."

Polis also signed into law on April 13:

House Bill 1060 , sponsored by Denver Democrats Rep. Emily Sirota and Sen. Julie Gonzales.

The bill, a multi-year effort by Sirota, caps individual contributions to school board candidates at $2,500 and at $25,000 for a small donor committee, such as a teachers' union.

School board candidates have been allowed to take in large campaign donations that dwarf what other elected officials are allowed. In 2021 alone, school board candidates took in 47 donations that exceeded $10,000 each in Denver; Adams, Douglas, Jefferson, Larimer and Mesa counties; and the Cherry Creek School District.

Senate Bill 152 allows those whose homes were damaged or destroyed in the Marshall fire last December to retain their home address for voter registration purposes, if the homeowner plans to rebuild or return to the home in the future.

Editor's note: a previous version did not correctly describe how cyclists should proceed at red lights.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Washington governor signs bills tightening gun rules

OLYMPIA, Washington — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of bills Wednesday tightening the state’s gun laws, including a measure that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Washington joins nine other states, including California and New Jersey, that restrict magazine capacity size. “We are not willing to accept gun violence as a normal part of life in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

House passes marijuana legalization bill

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize marijuana nationwide, abolishing penalties for those who manufacture, distribute or possess the drug. The bill will need to pass the Senate before heading to President Joe Biden for signature. The legislation, dubbed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill easing gun laws amid primary

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp rose to national notice in 2018 in part through a television ad that showed him brandishing a shotgun at an actor playing a suitor of one of his daughters.The Republican, then running as conservative insurgent, pushed his support for gun rights, proposing to do away with the requirement that Georgians obtain a permit to carry a concealed handgun in public.Tuesday, facing a Republican primary challenge from former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, Kemp completed his return to those roots, signing Senate Bill 319. It immediately allows permitless carry in Georgia, making it the 25th state with...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Emily Sirota
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stop Signs#Bills#Senate Bill#Bicycles#House#The General Assembly
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene sees first fundraising loss

The campaign committee for Marjorie Taylor Greene has reported its first net loss since she was elected, according to its most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).On Friday a $314,000 deficit over the first three months of 2022 was reported and previous contribution totals were revised down by more than $100,000, The Daily Beast was first to report. Rep. Greene’s committee, Greene for Congress, is known as one of the top fundraisers in the House. However it spent $1.38million in the first quarter of 2022, but only took in $1.06m in donations.There are three sizable increases in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Biking
kmvt

Deadline for Governor Little to sign abortion bill looms

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Time is running out for Governor Brad Little to sign Idaho’s Texas-style abortion bill into law. The Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act (SB 1309), already passed by both the Idaho House and Senate, allows for civil lawsuits against medical professionals who perform an abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat. This typically occurs at around six weeks of pregnancy.
IDAHO STATE
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy