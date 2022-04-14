ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin DNR: Avoid burning due to high winds

By Alice Reid
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 1 day ago
The Wisconsin DNR is asking the public to avoid burning today through the weekend due to high winds expected across Wisconsin.

The DNR asks the public not to burn their debris piles since embers from any fire can easily escape control and cause a wildfire. This risk increases on windy days, the DNR says.

According to the DNR, the department has responded to 126 wildfires burning more than 309 acres so far this year. Most of these were related to debris burning.

The DNR says check before you burn ; DNR burning permit restrictions and fire danger will vary from county to county. Burn permits for debris burning will likely be suspended in several counties over the coming days until conditions improve, the DNR says.

The DNR asks the public to operate equipment such as chainsaws, off-road vehicles, and lawnmowers early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours. You should also secure dragging trailer chains.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained. Report fires early, dial 911.

The DNR cites a weather forecast indicating strong, windy conditions today through Saturday.

