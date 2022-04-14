ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

PHOTOS: Driver faces DUI charge after crashing into Santa Rosa coffee shop

By Edie Frederick, Mike De Wald
 1 day ago

A 21-year-old North Bay man is facing DUI charges after crashing through the storefront of a Santa Rosa coffee shop early Thursday morning.

The driver, identified by Santa Rosa police as Ronal Chuc Comez, had to be rescued with hydraulic tools as he was trapped in his vehicle following the harrowing crash.

A car has been totaled after crashing through the storefront of a Santa Rosa coffee shop early Thursday morning. Photo credit Santa Rosa Police Department
Only broken glass remains where the destroyed car once sat in the seating area of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii on Stony Point Road.

Tony Geatherage, owner of the west Santa Rosa coffee shop, told KCBS Radio he received a call at 2 a.m. Thursday morning reporting the crash. Assuming the store had been robbed, Geatherage rushed over, only to find a different kind of carnage. The large floor to ceiling window, the restaurant's seating and the power were all damaged in the accident.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is located well off the main road in a shopping center, so Geatherage said it's almost unfathomable how the car ended up where it did.

"He had to be absolutely flying or out cold with his foot stuck on the pedal," he estimated. "He went over the top of that hill over there which is about eight feet high, so we think that set him off into the air."

According to police, Comez was headed down West 9th Street at a "high rate of speed" when he missed a turn and drove over a grass berm. He continued through the parking lot of 140 Stony Point Road until he hit a tree and spun out, crashing into the glass storefront.

Once the window is boarded up, Geatherage plans to reopen right away.

The condition of the driver was not immediately known. He has since been arrested for driving under the influence, authorities reported.

