Smile with Power Swabs!

It was all smiles yesterday when Genevieve and I met with my oncologist before my infusion today. First was my own report to the doc: I feel better, I’m breathing easier, I’m coughing less, and when we drain my chest tubes, it’s obvious I have far less fluid in my lungs.. I reduced my pain meds by 75% in the last three weeks, and I am not having daytime pain. For the past four nights I have finally been able to sleep in bed, rather than mixing it up between my recliner and our sofa. It’s almost incomprehensible that two months ago I was on oxygen, and needing a wheelchair to get around the hospital. I’m so grateful to be where I am now.

