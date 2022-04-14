ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Face your Facelift Fears with Fit-life

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been considering a surgical facelift but have way...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Transgender Model Shauna Brooks Reveals Relationship with Benzino, Says She is Tired of Hiding Their Relationship

Transgender model Shauna Brooks has put Benzino on blast, posting recordings online highlighting her relationship with the rapper. Brooks states that she isn’t attempting to “out” the rapper and his romantic preferences but is choosing to place her relationship in the forefront, as opposed to hiding their love privately. Benzino has resisted her wants in fear of people would “look at him crazy.”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a “baby dragon” and a “cheeseburger.”Roman Fedortsov, 39, has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a Lumpsucker - or Lumpfish - a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a “baby dragon.”The viral hit has amassed over...
SCIENCE
kmvt

Fit and Well Idaho: Communicating with your child

Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District. Chobani donates thousands of meals to the Twin Falls School District. Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams. Updated: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:35 AM MDT. |. Experts say hackers aren’t just...
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facelift#West Loop#Fitlifemd
The Independent

Author banned from reading ‘It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn’ at school and kids’ rainbow drawings removed for being too ‘political’

An Ohio author was banned from reading his book It’s Okay to Be a Unicorn after being told by school district in the state it was too “political”.Jason Tharp, 45, was scheduled to read the book, whose cover features a blue and purple unicorn and rainbow-coloured title, to students at an elementary school in the Buckeye Valley Local School District on 6 April.The day before the reading, Mr Tharp told The Independent he was contacted by the school principal saying a parent was uncomfortable with the content.Mr Tharp asked the official: “Does somebody think I made a gay book?”He...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

How to get under the skin of Mexico City’s coolest neighbourhood, Roma

Our microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.On the southwesterly edge of Mexico City’s historical bustling centre of sprawling architecture lies more of the same. One of 21 barrios mágicos (magic neighbourhoods) in the city, La Roma nestles within the city’s wider Cuauhtémoc borough and contains all a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDBO

'Magic mushrooms' for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Matthew Butler spent 27 years in the Army, but it took a day in jail to convince him his post-traumatic stress disorder was out of control. The recently retired Green Beret had already tried antidepressants, therapy and a support dog. But his arrest for punching a hole in his father's wall after his family tried to stage an intervention in Utah made it clear none of it was working.
HEALTH
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TODAY.com

Britney Spears models clothes showing her ‘small belly’ after pregnancy announcement

Britney Spears announced on Monday that she's pregnant with her third child, and now she's giving a glimpse of her baby bump. A few days after announcing she is pregnant, the singer, 40, shared a video of herself on Instagram in various crop tops and form-fitting dresses that showed off her midriff area, with the song “All That She Wants” by Ace of Base playing in the background.
CELEBRITIES
PopCrush

Baby Zebra Dies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge Following Ostrich Chase: Report

A baby zebra reportedly passed away after being chased by an ostrich at Disney World's Animal Kingdom Lodge. According to a report, numerous eyewitnesses posted in a Disney Facebook group about a young zebra that died. The zebra was allegedly being chased by an ostrich that ran into a fence at the hotel. Zebras are similar to horses in the sense that at high running speeds, they can easily injure themselves when running into an object.
ANIMALS
CBS News

This man donated a kidney to a stranger — then summited Mount Kilimanjaro to prove a point

In June 2019, Steve Wilson was going on a bike ride. Like many of us often do, he checked his phone beforehand, and saw a moving post about his friend's daughter. "She was a junior in high school at the time, she just received a life-saving kidney from a woman in town," Wilson told CBS News. "And they didn't even know this woman til they made the plea for their daughter."
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy