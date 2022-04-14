Face your Facelift Fears with Fit-life

Our microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.On the southwesterly edge of Mexico City’s historical bustling centre of sprawling architecture lies more of the same. One of 21 barrios mágicos (magic neighbourhoods) in the city, La Roma nestles within the city’s wider Cuauhtémoc borough and contains all a...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO