Creative Living!

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a “baby dragon” and a “cheeseburger.”Roman Fedortsov, 39, has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a Lumpsucker - or Lumpfish - a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a “baby dragon.”The viral hit has amassed over...

SCIENCE ・ 1 HOUR AGO