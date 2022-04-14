Masters of Illusion!

Click here to read the full article. “Dancing With the Stars” is moving to Disney Plus after airing for 30 seasons airing on ABC, Variety has confirmed. The show has received a two-season renewal at the Disney-owned streaming service for Seasons 31 and 32, with the new season to debut in the fall. “DWTS” will be the first live series to stream on Disney Plus. Variety has confirmed the series will not air repeats on ABC and strictly be available via Disney Plus. News of the move was first reported by Deadline. “’Dancing with the Stars’ has entertained fans for 16 years on...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO