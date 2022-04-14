Summer Body with Champion Fitness

As warm weather draws near, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is reminding herself and others that they don’t need a so-called “summer body” to feel confident in their own skin.On Wednesday 22 March, the 25-year-old actress tweeted a message of self-love to her fans. “Reminder to myself, and to all— you don’t need a flat or perfectly toned stomach to wear a crop top,” she wrote. “These ‘summer body’ trends are toxic. Your body is ready for summer no matter what it looks like. Don’t let it stop you from enjoying anything”.Summer bodies, or “beach body” trends, refers to when people...
Comments / 0