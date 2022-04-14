ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health and Wellness with Walgreens

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough the pandemic started over two years ago, many of our lives still feel out...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIAH

Spring Refresh Beauty, Health & Wellness

HOUSTON (KIAH) Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head shared a few Spring Refresh ideas for your everyday beauty, health and wellness in today’s Houston Happens! Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner Residue and build-up in the dishwasher can affect a dishwasher’s performance and create an environmental hazard. Glisten Dishwasher Cleaner is the only dishwasher cleaner certified by the EPA, […]
HOUSTON, TX
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Fulmer
104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8

Health and Wellness Expo returns after two-year break

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After two years of waiting due to COVID, the St. Bernards Health and Wellness Expo will be back in April. The annual expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., April 9 at the First National Bank Arena. Director of Physician Marketing Lydia Parkey...
JONESBORO, AR
FOX2now.com

Health comes in a tasty bowl of goodness from J+B Wellness

ST. LOUIS – Jacob and Brittany McDermott knew they had to change their lives in order to save their health. They started on a self-discovery path to what was healthy for them, and ended up starting their own business. J+B Wellness was born. It’s a smoothie bowl business that...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Fortune

A more contagious variant of Omicron is sweeping across America, but it doesn’t come close to the original’s severity

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since March, the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, known as stealth Omicron, has been the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It now makes up 86% of total cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Savvy Deals: Bargains at Walgreens and Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen

This Sunday’s highlights feature all kinds of bargains!. In addition to what’s covered in this article, many more offers can be accessed at the provided links in our online article and on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/LubbockSavvyShopper or log on to Facebook and enter “Lubbock Savvy Shopper” in the search tool). To make things even easier, "Like" our page to get the deals delivered right to your news feed!
LUBBOCK, TX
FOXBusiness

Supplements, pain relief products sold at Walmart, Amazon recalled over poisoning risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced Thursday that certain supplements and pain relief products are being recalled because the packaging isn't child resistant and could pose a risk to young children. Rea Wellness' prenatal and immunity capsules "are dietary supplements containing iron which must be in child resistant packaging...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy