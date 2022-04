Police went to the Islander apartments at 11:24 p.m. March 22 about a car that struck another in a carport. The witness said he heard a loud crash and crunch outside his window. He saw a car that pulled halfway into the carport. The motorist quickly pulled out and drove off. The motorist, however, walked back to the car he struck to examine the damage. The man then walked into his apartment complex. The officer checked the car and saw it had front end damage on the passenger side bumper. It also had a blue paint transfer. The witness then showed the officer the other car that had front end damage to the front bumper with white paint transfer on it. The officer tried to contact the suspect for questioning. The man’s mother answered the door and said her son was home. The officer saw the man asleep on the sofa. The man told the officer he was driving that night. The man had bloodshot, glassy eyes. He was told to put his shoes on and step outside in order to perform field sobriety tests. He admitted he was drinking that night. The suspect said he could not perform the walk test after completing his first nine steps. He also put his foot down several times during the one-legged stand. He was arrested. He willingly submitted to a breath test, which measured a .241 blood alcohol content. He was cited for drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH ・ 22 DAYS AGO